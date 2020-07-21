Several area school districts have released more details for starting the school year during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they all say they understand their plans still could change.
Most districts have a plan to follow Gov. Greg Abbott’s face mask mandate that requires residents 10 years and older to wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible, and all are offering a form of in-person and remote learning.
Face-to-face learning at all local districts with at least preliminary plans in place include enhanced health protocols to prevent the spread of the virus, while remote learning plans are based around a mixture of real-time remote instruction along with students working at home at their own pace.
Remote plans also include similar attendance requirements as in-person learning.
The one constant in initial plans for districts is that they could change as levels of the new coronavirus go up or down in the state and locally and as officials adjust the reopening of Texas.
Longview ISD
Longview ISD will offer three learning models for students, giving parents choices to adjust to their comfort level regarding potential exposure to the coronavirus, according to a written statement from the district.
Parents must choose face-to-face classes or one of two remote options — asynchronous and synchronous.
Students in the synchronous remote-learning option will attend classes via Google Meets in real time with their classmates. Students in the asynchronous remote learning option will watch recorded Google Meets options and work at their own pace while following assignment deadlines.
Spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said the district compiled a task force of teacher, parents and administrators to develop the plans.
“They wanted to develop a plan that allowed for the most flexibility as possible for our families, because our families are going to have some tough decisions ahead of them,” she said.
Levels of COVID-19 in the community could lead to the district transitioning to the virtual model for all students.
“Keep in mind that Longview ISD is reviewing and evaluating daily. Anything is subject to change on a daily basis,” the statement said.
“Protective measures, including the use of face coverings, will be determined by the level of disease activity of COVID-19. The district will rely on data from the Department of State Health Services, Gregg County Health Care Services and Gregg County Public Health to determine the disease activity level and the appropriate protective measures,” it said.
Ross said families will be able to choose their method of instruction weekly.
“We will be operating on campus and remote classrooms on a week-to-week basis,” she said. “So, if a family needs to be on campus one week and off the next because of an exposure to COVID, that student can do so and not get behind.”
Each of the three options allows students to participate in on-campus University Interscholastic League-sponsored activities.
The district's first day is scheduled for Aug. 17. Registration will largely be online, and many of the campuses have different means for parents to enroll their students.
Spring Hill ISD
Spring Hill ISD on Tuesday post a link on its Facebook page to a 27-page Google document that includes detailed instructions for the start of the school year, along with state requirements, plans for if the district needs to go to all-virtual instruction and guidelines for in-person and remote instruction.
Primary and intermediate school parents will need to sign up for an appointment with their student’s teacher Aug. 12 to 14. The one-hour appointments will be the only time the students attend school during the first week, according to the document.
Parents can bring their child’s school supplies during the time and visit with teachers about technology the student will use to complete classroom assignments during the school year. The first full day of class for primary and intermediate students will be Aug. 17.
Junior high and high school students will be split into three groups and assigned to attend class on Aug. 12, 13 or 14 to go to their classes and be assigned a Chromebook. Virtual and in-person instruction is set to begin Aug. 17.
The district’s instruction plans state that certain electives might require time on campus to earn credit and that expectations for remote instruction will be equal to courses taken on campus.
In the case of a statewide closure because of the coronavirus, the district will transition to asynchronous remote learning using Google Classroom and some face-to-face virtual meetings.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}White Oak ISD{/span}White Oak ISD updated its plans for fall classes on Friday with documents on its website saying the district continues to work on the “ever-changing landscape and evolving issues” of the pandemic.
The documents are called a starting point for the district’s plan for fall classes that could change as guidelines released by the state and other entities are updated to adjust to the level of coronavirus cases in Texas.
The district will offer a traditional in-person learning system and an asynchronous virtual system, with both set to start Aug. 10.
Parents or guardians who choose the remote system must make that declaration via email no later than Monday and are asked to commit to a nine-week grading period.
As with other school districts, White Oak schools will use hand-sanitizing stations, social distancing when possible and will follow Abbott’s face mask mandate in class and on buses.
Gladewater ISD
Gladewater ISD on Monday released two plans for classes — one in person and a remote learning option that incorporates synchronous and asynchronous learning. Classes are set to begin Aug. 12.
The district asks students’ primary parent or guardian to provide information about the choice for each student using online forms specific to each campus. There is also a connectivity survey for those who are choosing remote instruction.
The district said in a written statement that guidelines for on-campus instruction include enhanced health and safety protocols that are subject to change based on guidance or orders from the Texas Education Agency or other officials.
Students, teachers and school employees will be required to wear a mask, face covering or face shield during the school day and on the school bus, “except during certain athletic, extracurricular or physical activities,” the statement said. Class size will depend on the number of students who choose in-person learning. Hand sanitizer will be available in every classroom and on the bus, and social distancing will be observed as much as possible.
Parents who choose remote instruction must commit to it through Sept. 4 with a chance to switch to on-campus learning on Sept. 8, according to the statement. Online instruction will involve “greater quality and depth compared to remote instruction” this past school year.
The district is buying Chromebooks that can be checked out for remote instruction and is working on solutions for families with no or limited internet access.
Pine Tree ISD
Pine Tree ISD on Tuesday was continuing to formulate plans for fall classes with details to possibly come later this week, according to district spokeswoman Mary Whitton.
The district’s survey asking parents their thoughts about classes for the fall closed Tuesday, and Whitton said the district “had an excellent response in regard to parents who are interested in remote learning.”
Whitton said an early indication is that about 30% of parents favor remote learning.
Superintendent Steve Clugston has said the district has planned from the beginning to have an on-campus and a distance-learning option for families.
The first day of class is scheduled for Aug. 19.
Kilgore ISD
Plans for fall classes at Kilgore ISD were posted on the district website Friday with an updated that was added Tuesday.
The district, which pushed back the start of school a week to Aug. 19, will offer at-home and on-campus learning plans.
Visitors, staff and students in grades 6 through 12 will be required to wear a face covering to enter all district facilities, according to policy documents. Masks must be worn while in halls and other large areas, and the masks will be required while on school buses. Face coverings may be removed while eating and other times.
The district has separate pages for health and safety protocols for visitors, students, staff and bus riders on its website.
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD also released plans for in-person and online instruction for when students are expected back in class Aug. 13.
The plan was outlined on the district’s website.
Teachers and students will be asked to screen themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. If symptoms are present, they are required to stay at home until they receive a COVID-19 test with a negative result.
Students will need to wear masks or face covering when riding the bus, and they can sit only with family. No more than 30 students will be allowed on a bus, and bus drivers will take the temperature of each student as they get on the bus. Hand sanitizer will be available on the bus, and seats will be sanitized after each route.
School staff and students age 10 or older will be required to wear masks, according to the district’s plan. Elementary teachers and students will be required to wear face shields provided by the district.
Desks will be spaced apart in the classrooms, and classrooms will be cleaned and sanitized daily.
Students will not take field trips while at school, and staff will not travel for out-of-district training. Students and accompanying staff will travel only for UIL-sponsored activities.