Ho-hum fireworks sales for the December season are expected to boom just before the new year in East Texas, according to at least one local retailer.
“It’s been up and down,” Dennis Lilly said Tuesday. “It just depends on the day — and the weather, apparently.”
Dennis and Jan Lilly are working the Fantastic Fireworks stands at 5651 U.S. 259 just north of Longview.
“It’s been good, though,” Jan Lilly said. The couple expect more sales will be made later in the week as they said customers tend to wait until the last minute.
The stand saw a steady stream of traffic midday Tuesday, mostly families stocking up for the holiday weekend.
“Everybody has family over,” Dennis Lilly said.
Stuart Williford and his father Ashley Ruggles on were driving by the stand in a Corvette with the top down Tuesday when they decided to stop for fireworks.
“We’re taking a cruise, and we were like, ‘Oh yeah,’ kind of spur of the moment,” Williford said. “My parents are visiting from Ohio and my sister is coming in from Lubbock, so we’re going to have the whole family together. It’s going to be really nice.”
Ruggles was looking for mortars and a few other things to launch with the family.
Johnathen Bass was out with his little brother to pick up a few smaller items, hoping to possibly pull a prank on someone.
“We get a little something every year,” he said.
There have been a few items that have been harder to get this season.
“All kinds of things, Champagne poppers,” Jan Lilly said. “There’s some things we got this season that was ordered last season.”
The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on supply in the region was felt before the New Year’s and Independence Day this year.
Still, the stand was well stocked, and Dennis Lilly encouraged people to buy early rather than wait for what’s left over.
“We’ve noticed if the holiday is on the weekend, they tend to wait more throughout the weekend then slam you on the weekend,” he said. “If you come early, you can pick from what I have. If you come late, then you just get what I’ve got.”
Fantastic Fireworks operates in 10 locations in seven counties across East Texas, including in Longview, Tyler and Marshall. The stands will remain open on New Year’s Day as allowed by state law, Dennis said.
The state authorizes the sale of fireworks during six periods annually, unless local commissioners courts find drought conditions exist. Around the new year, the period for sales is Dec. 20 through Jan. 1.
Fireworks are illegal inside the Longview city limits unless they are part of a professional show or program. A citation for the offense can be a fine up to $2,000.
Fireworks area allowed in Gregg County since there is no burn ban in place.
Showers are possible Friday night in the Longview areas with a low temperature of 60 degrees. Though skies will be clear Saturday night, temperatures are expected to take a drastic dup from 69 degrees during the day to a low of 27 degrees overnight.