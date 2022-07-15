The father of a child who died in April 2021 after the toddler fell into a hot tub at a Kilgore hotel was briefly back in jail this week.
Scotty Wayne Killough, 41, whose address is listed in jail records in Henderson , was indicted in late 2021 on a charge of criminally negligent homicide in the death of his son, 2-year-old Luke Wayne Killough.
At the time, the boy's family told the Tyler Morning Telegraph that the father had taken Luke, his 4-year-old sister and an infant to the pool. The father had left with the infant to get a bottle when Luke fell into the hot tub. His sister tried but was unable to get Luke out of the water, the family said. Luke died after several days in the hospital.
The indictment against Killough said he caused the child's death by "failing to keep a proper lookout" for Luke, failing to properly supervise his son, and by leaving the boy "unattended while at, in and near the water" knowing that the child "did not have any type of flotation device connected to his body and was unable to swim."
Killough previously was arrested on the criminally negligent homicide charge and released on $15,000 bond, but he was jailed again this week on warrants charging him with violating conditions of his release.
He was released Thursday on bonds totaling $26,000, including charges from March 2021 of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Court records also show Killough was jailed in February in Midland on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child. Additional information was not available.