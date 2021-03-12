Vehicles streamed through the Longview Fairgrounds on Friday morning as volunteers representing numerous civic organizations handed out boxes of food during the East Texas Food Bank’s drive-thru produce distribution.
“Since April, about 25,000 people have been served,” said volunteer and Rotary International member Carol Greenwaldt. “About 200,000 meals have been taken care of over the past year that otherwise would have not been.”
The East Texas Food Bank started its drive-thru food distribution in April 2020. According to spokeswoman Lauren Barnes, the distribution serves between 800 and 1,200 families at each event.
“We have continued to hold distributions in coordination with the city of Longview as long as the demand has been there and the space and resources have been available,” Barnes said in January.
Families seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit easttexasfoodbank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest resources.