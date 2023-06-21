GLADEWATER — The line Tuesday at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena probably said everything there was to know about how widespread power outages have affected East Texans.
The Tyler-based East Texas Food Bank — which serves Gregg and 25 other area counties with satellite locations and mobile food distributions — provided boxes of shelf-stable food and produce in a drive-thru event at the arena. The food bank regularly holds similar events there.
"It is huge," Rebecca Berkley said of the turnout. Berkley is the food bank's communications and marketing director.
The line spread from the entrance to the rodeo arena on U.S. 80 to the back of the property. Volunteers divided the vehicles into multiple lines at the entrance before they drove to the back of the property where volunteers loaded food into their cars.
"We've never seen anything like it," said Deborah Marshall, who was leaving the arena after picking up food for herself and an elderly neighbor. A friend had driven her.
During regular food distributions, cars usually are divided into about three lines, Marshall said. On Tuesday, there were 12.
"We were without power until late (Monday)," she said. "We lost everything in the refrigerator."
A friend is keeping items that were in her freezer for her, she said, or she would have lost even more.
"We are very grateful today," Marshall said. "We come (to the food distribution) every month. It's more important this time because of all the stuff we don't have."
Berkley said the food bank decided Monday that it needed to do something to address the "extreme need" left after a storm rolled over much of East Texas on Friday with strong straight line winds and at least one tornado.
The storm left a quarter of a million customers in the SWEPCO service area without power at first. Since then, power has been restored to 168,000 customers.
As of Tuesday afternoon, SWEPCO reported about 82,000 people remained without electricity in Texas, 47,000 in Louisiana and about 3,100 in Arkansas. That doesn't include power outages for the various electric cooperatives in Northeast Texas.
"It's so broad spread is the tricky part of it," Berkley said of outages. "We feel a strong need to help everybody."
Three additional mobile distributions are planned this week in other locations, and Berkley said the East Texas Food Bank hopes to schedule more.
"Right now, we have to find out if we can get food," she said.
The food bank cleared out its warehouse of some 4,000 boxes of emergency boxes to distribute after the storm, she said. (It had 500 on hand for Tuesday's distribution.)
"The whole point is to have shelf-stable food," she said, showing how the emergency food boxes are packed with soups and pastas, peanut butter, canned chicken and tuna, as well as canned fruit and vegetables, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and soap.
On Tuesday, the food bank also was giving out watermelons, blueberries and onions.
H-E-B, which is based in San Antonio, also plans to bring a trailer to East Texas this week packed with dry goods for the East Texas Food Bank.
“We are so grateful that H-E-B is providing us with thousands of meals to help so many East Texans impacted by these storms,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank, in a statement. “We will distribute this food as soon as it comes into our warehouse through our mobile pantries and pantry partners.”
Other food pantries have pledged to send food to help as well, Berkley said.
She said each food box costs $24, so the organization's next step will be to raise money to replace those boxes.
On Tuesday, a mix of food bank employees and volunteers worked in more than 90-degree temperatures to place food into vehicles.
Raymond Young, a retiree who lives outside Gladewater, was one of those people along with other members of his church, First United Methodist Church in Gladewater.
He said he's been without power since the storm came through, and he and his wife have been living in their camper since then because they're able to keep it cool through power provided by a generator.
"We haven’t lost anything yet," he said, explaining he had multiple generators keeping watch over refrigerated and frozen food.
"We're doing everything we can to help everybody," Young said.