The East Texas Food Bank has scheduled a fresh produce and shelf-stable food distribution Friday in Longview as part of its area storm relief efforts.
The drive-thru event is set 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Longview Fairgrounds at 1123 Jaycee Drive (enter from Cotton Street).
The distribution is open to the public while supplies last. No ID or paperwork is required.
To find other distribution locations and food pantries throughout the East Texas Food Bank's service area, visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “Find Food."
The Texas Department of Insurance says homeowners' and renters' policies typically pay up to $500 for people to replace food lost in power outage. The agency recommends people take pictures and keep a list of food that spoiled.