On Feb. 1, 2003, at 7:59 a.m., the Space Shuttle Columbia exploded as it reentered the Earth's atmosphere, rocking East Texans' ears and sending debris across hundreds of miles, mostly in East Texas, but also in western Louisiana and southwestern Arkansas.
Ronald B. Lee had worked with the Columbia crew and was in the NASA control center at the time of the explosion.
Lee will be keynote speaker Thursday for the "Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster and the East Texas Recovery Efforts" program, planned for the Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St.
The event, hosted by Preservation Longview, will focus on the recovery effort, along with where people were when the tragedy struck.
"When the accident happened, I was sent out with NASA personnel to work with recovery," Lee said. He now serves as chief of the Office Emergency Management for NASA.
After the explosion, Lee was deployed to three Columbia recovery sites — Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Corsicana in Navarro County and Nacogdoches. His travels also led him to Lufkin and a host of other places, seeking debris that was strewn as far southeast as Fort Polk, Louisiana.
"When I was asked to speak," Lee said of Thursday's event, "I wanted to do it because we had so much outpouring of help and support from East Texas, the municipalities, law enforcement and cities.
"Back then, I knew that I could never repay all of the generosity and support that we received," Lee said. "My goal is to thank them for helping us. It’s not just NASA’s space program ... it’s all of the people of the United States and their program."
Doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday. The event officially begins at 6 p.m. with an introduction by writer and publisher Gary Borders, who was editor and publisher of The Daily Sentinel in Nacogdoches at the time of the Columbia explosion.
Admission is $20 at the door.
Each time Lee gives his presentation, he said he thinks people don't realize the enormity of the recovery effort.
"I want to thank everybody for the opportunity for me to be able to come speak and share some of the stories that we have," he said, "and I appreciate the city of Longview extending the invitation and putting on this event."