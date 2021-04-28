One Longview nonprofit organization celebrated East Texas Giving Day on Tuesday with food trucks and raffles outside of Longview Mall.
“It’s been great,” Family Promise Executive Director Doris Ramaly said. “It’s been very fun, especially the lunch hour with people coming by.”
As the first in-person event for the organization, Ramaly said it was “the perfect day.”
“I’m excited to see people, plus it’s outside,” Ramaly said.
More than 30 nonprofit organizations in Gregg County are participating in the online East Texas Giving Day fundraiser. East Texas Communities Foundation hosts East Texas Giving Day each year, serving 32 counties in the region. In total, the effort helps support 250 organizations throughout the region.
East Texas Communities Foundation raised nearly $1,400,000 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., just halfway through the 18-hour event, with more than 3,800 individual donations and about 8,100 hours of service pledged by roughly 180 volunteers.
The past year has presented fundraising challenges for nonprofits, many of which are used to throwing in-person events to raise money.
The goal of the online day of giving is to bring the region together on a single day and as one community to raise funds and awareness for East Texas nonprofit groups. The fundraiser provides the public an opportunity to donate and pledge volunteer hours to a variety of nonprofit organizations through one online platform.
In 2020, East Texas Giving Day drew $2.2 million in donations.
At the mall, a table was decorated with balloons across from the Street Licious and Edible Art food trucks. People gathered to fill out raffle tickets for Apple gift cards, Marriott Hotel stays and more.
Family Promise works with local churches and volunteers to provide shelter, meals and training to help families find employment, become stable in a permanent home and regain financial independence.
Through the event, in person and online, Family Promise was trying to raise $15,000 to help 15 families with rent and utilities. Ramaly said the funds would help keep the families from homelessness.
By noon through the online donations and others, Ramaly estimated that about $8,000 had been raised.
Family Promise of Longview Board Member Jackie Swain has worked with nonprofits and social work for years, including Habitat for Humanity. Swain noted that East Texas Giving Day is important for these organizations.
“It’s huge,” she said. “I think it kind of directs everybody’s focus, instead of just one organization standing alone. It puts the focus on the entire community of nonprofits and we can all really complement each other.”
Through the Giving Day event, Swain said people are able to learn more about the nonprofits in their area.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Gregg County organizations had received tens or thousands of dollars in donations. Longview Dream Center notched $15,000, Texas Shakespeare Festival received $12,000 and Hiway 80 Rescue Mission raised $6,600 by 3:30 p.m.
For information and to donate, visit EastTexasGivingDay.org .