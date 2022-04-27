Almost $2.9 million was raised during this year's East Texas Giving Day to assist nonprofit organizations in 31 counties.
That amount is almost $200,000 more than the total from this past year's online fundraising effort organized by the East Texas Communities Foundation of Tyler. The event began at 6 a.m. Tuesday and ended at midnight.
Thirty-three organizations in Gregg County received more than $159,000, while 122 groups in Smith County raised $1.61 million.
The goal of East Texas Giving Day is to bring the region together on a single day and as one community to raise funds and awareness for East Texas nonprofit groups, according to the East Texas Communities Foundation. The fundraiser provides the public an opportunity to donate and pledge volunteer hours to a variety of nonprofit organizations through one online platform.
Some organizations that participated, such as the Longview Dream Center, were able to secure matching donations. Executive Director Shonna Barlow said she was excited by the $26,047 that the agency was able to raise.
It also earned an extra $2,000 by winning the Super Power Hour prize, which went to the organization that received the most donations between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
"I kind of strategically used that prize list to maximize donations, and we were successful," Barlow said with a laugh.
Longview Dream Center provides basic needs such as hunger relief, clothing and community service projects for residents in Longview and across East Texas.
Barlow said the nonprofit organization participated in East Texas Giving Day for the first time in 2017 and raised $173. In 2021, it raised $18,000. Extra fundraisers provide Dream Center with additional project money so it doesn't have to access funds from its operating budget, Barlow said.
Longview Dream Center will receive a "face lift" with the funds raised from East Texas Giving Day, she said.
"We're getting new signs, painting the awning on the building and restocking and updating our parking lot," Barlow said.
The Texas Shakespeare Festival in Kilgore had a match set for up to $50,000 during East Texas Giving Day. Executive Director Meaghan Simpson said that while the organization didn't meet its match, it still raised $65,885, which makes it one of its most successful years taking part in the event.
The only year Simpson remembers raising as much as this year was in 2020 during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We received a lot of support that year because I think a lot of people were concerned about us," Simpson said. "I've always sort of said that was an anomaly, but this year we came really close to that."
She added that the festival always competes with itself and looks to do better than the previous year. The funds raised from East Texas Giving Day will go toward the festival's bottom line, Simpson said. Fundraising every year is vital for its survival, she added.
"Our budget is $725,000 a year. Ticket sales only make up about a third of what our costs are, (and) everything else we have to fundraise though generous donors," Simpson said. "(Fundraising) helps us to produce this thing that has become a really central part of the cultural fabric of East Texas."
Breckenridge Village of Tyler topped East Texas Giving Day fundraising for Smith County nonprofit organizations. It exceeded its goal of $125,000 by raising $126,211.
Breckenridge Village is an intermediate care facility for people with developmental disabilities.
"Our residents are adults with varying developmental disabilities like Down syndrome or autism, and we provide a safe and loving home for those residents," said Executive Director Chelsea Owens.
She said this was the group's second year participating in East Texas Giving Day, and she and her staff stayed up late to watch the results online.
"We were all very excited last night," Owens said.
Funds from East Texas Giving Day will go toward helping services the nonprofit provides for its residents, she added.
Angela Berry, digital marketing coordinator for the Mentoring Alliance in Tyler, said it raised a total of $104,389.
The alliance has three main program: the After School - Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas program, Mentor Connect (a one-on-one mentoring program) and Mentoring Alliance Summer Camps (a day-camp program).
According to Berry, funds from East Texas Giving Day will be used to help provide scholarships for children to attend its summer camp program. Since the program is income-based, the money will go toward supplementing whatever amount families can't afford, Berry said.
"We want to provide our program to anyone, no matter how much money you have. We want to make sure that every child has an opportunity to attend our program," she said.