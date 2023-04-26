Rebecca Haesecke walked around downtown Longview on Tuesday evening with her husband, Matthew, and sons, Braden and Logan, stopping among the many tables set up along Tyler and Center streets as part of the East Texas Giving Day Rally.
Numerous local nonprofit organizations collaborated during the event to raise funds and awareness as part of East Texas Giving Day, which was an 18-hour online fundraising challenge Tuesday.
The organizations in attendance for Tuesday's rally were Operation True North; Thrive Longview; LeTourneau University; Community Outreach Mission; Newgate Mission; Food4Kids Backpack Program; Longview Queens United; Longview Community Ministries; Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity; The Salvation Army; East Texas Symphonic Band; Bethel Missionary Baptist Church; Hiway 80 Rescue Mission; and the East Texas Oil Museum.
Rebecca Haesecke serves on the Thrive Longview board and said she heard about the downtown rally from Executive Director Clent Holmes.
"I'm enjoying hearing about other organizations and ... getting to know the community and different things going on that I wouldn't necessarily know about otherwise," she said.
She said she intended to visit all of the booths before contributing.
The location of the rally changed a bit, as event organizers were unable to secure a permit to block off the railroad crossing entrance on Center Street, so nonprofits' booths set up along the sidewalks on Tyler and Center streets.
Also, the DJ that was set to perform had to cancel because of inclement weather concerns, Holmes said.
"We wanted to stay as close as we could, so I think we accomplished that," he said.
"Everybody's mingling," Holmes said. "I've met several new organizations. (We're) meeting each other and meeting community members, so as far I'm concerned, I'll still call it a success."
If the event is held again, he said he'd like to generate more traffic. He added he wanted East Texans to see organizations that serve the community working together.
"We all have an equal desire to see East Texas served well, so I think we've made a positive step in that direction," Holmes said.
Brandon Owens, pastor at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Longview, was set up at a table along the sidewalk on Tyler Street. It was the church's first time participating in East Texas Giving Day, and Owens said he joined the rally because he thought it was a good idea to participate and raise funds to move forward with the community.
The church did not have a goal in mind for how much it wanted to raise and was appreciative of anything people wanted to give, he said.
"If it's 50 cents or if it's 50 grand, whatever it is, we are grateful," Owens said. "We are just out here to get what we can receive."
According to Owens, Bethel Missionary is a historical church and will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year.
Donations received on East Texas Giving Day would help repairs needed at the church, he said. In the 150 years it's been open, storms and other natural events have weathered the church, he added, while the pandemic also took a toll on donations.