Leaders of several Gregg County nonprofit organizations say they exceeded fundraising goals during this week's East Texas Giving Day.
In total, donors contributed $2.7 million for more than 250 agencies of all sizes in 32 East Texas counties. In 2020, East Texas Giving Day drew $2.2 million in donations.
More than 30 nonprofit organizations received more than $100,000 in total donations.
The online East Texas Giving Day fundraiser was hosted by East Texas Communities Foundation of Tyler.
The online fundraising effort began at 6 a.m. Tuesday and ended at midnight. The goal of the online day of giving was to bring the region together on a single day and as one community to raise funds and awareness for East Texas nonprofit groups. The fundraiser provides the public an opportunity to donate and pledge volunteer hours to a variety of nonprofit organizations through one online platform.
Refuge International Executive Director Ginia Northcutt said the Longview organization was able to secure matching grant donations. Though its preliminary fundraising total is $10,110, Northcutt said an additional donation and matching grant brought the final total to about $13,000.
“We were so excited,” she said. “The support came in from everywhere, from all over Texas and all over the country.”
Refuge International aids with lifesaving medical mission trips, supporting schools, educational programs and vital clean water projects in Guatemala villages. In Longview, volunteers provide medical assistance to homeless residents at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
“Those funds are going to help us continue to serve the people in Guatemala and the people at the rescue mission,” Northcutt said. “We’re so grateful for the East Texas Communities Foundation. They do such a great job organizing and making it easy for people to support all charities. When one of us does well, we all do well.”
Northcutt is hoping the organization can resume full services soon, including reopening its clinic at Hiway 80, which closed in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Silver Paws Founder and Director Casie Buck said she was thrilled to reach and surpass her organization's goal of $6,000, bringing in more than $6,700.
“It was so exciting,” she said.
Silver Paws is an organization of certified therapy animal teams that provide animal assisted intervention, activity and therapy programs.
Though East Texas Giving Day donations to Silver Paws have remained consistent over the past few years, Buck believes there were several new donors this year.
“Those funds are going to help us to grow our program in the next few weeks,” Buck said, adding that the organization is expanding because of increased need. “Due to COVID, our services have been asked for more than ever. We’re getting more dogs and getting into new facilities.”
Buck said she heard from people who wanted to help and others who did not know the organization existed.
“It's great people are getting back out,” Buck said. “It's been a roller coaster. It has been an adventure.”
Other highlights: The Longview Dream Center raised $21,512; the Texas Shakespeare Festival received $13,696; Hiway 80 Rescue Mission raised $7,134; and Family Promise of Longview brought in $6,831.
For information and fundraising totals for all participating nonprofit groups, visit EastTexasGivingDay.org .