As local high school marching bands practice under COVID-19 precautions, one school had to shut down practice for a few days after a student tested positive for the virus.
Gilmer High School band practice was canceled Monday and Tuesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents from Band Director Eric Gray.
Campus custodians are cleaning all affected areas on campus so students can return safely Thursday, he said in the letter.
"As soon as we learned of the test situation and the absence, we shut the band hall down," Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said. "The custodial people came in this weekend and did a full clean. We have electrostatic backpacks that dispenses a disinfectant to be sure the disinfectant adheres to every surface, and we wiped everything down and the building sat."
The band hall was the only area that needed to be cleaned, he said.
The student tested positive on July 30 but was not at band practice that day. The student was on campus July 28 but did not have any symptoms at that time, Gray said.
During the summer, marching bands could work on supervised marching fundamentals for up to 20 hours. That limit expired July 31, according to University Interscholastic League guidelines.
On Aug. 1, bands were permitted to host supervised marching/visual fundamentals on campus with safety precautions in place, according to UIL guidelines.
However, bands cannot start working on contest material until Sept. 7.
Longview High School band director Rhonda Daniel said while the practice looks different, what the band is working on this time of year is the same.
"We have the students spaced out on the field, they’re six or more feet apart which is not normal," she said. We’re doing marching fundamentals."
To maintain social distancing, the full band is not practicing together inside. The students are separated into sections. Spring Hill High School band director Michael Moody said his students also are following those protocols.
"They have their mask on at all times unless they’re playing their instrument," Daniel said. "We have different rules about coming into the building. Other than that, we’re learning our music and working on our marching fundamentals. We just had to find a safe way to do that. And it's working, we haven’t had anyone get sick."
Daniel said Longview screens students and staff every day when they arrive on campus, which includes temperature checks.
Moody said working with the protocols is challenging, but the students still are working hard.
"It almost seems like they’re ready to get back to work," he said. "We’re trying to and will follow these guidelines. It’s challenging for the kids and us."
Moody said he has never had to wait so long in the year to start working on contest material.
"We’re used to going off to camp," he said. "We were not able to do that because the kids can’t share rooms. This is the first time in several years we haven’t done that. It’s new to them, it’s new to me.
"It’s different having it at school, but to follow all these guidelines, that’s the only way you can do it right now," Moody said. "Having a full group inside is real crucial but we just can’t do that right now."