Do the best you can do in this life.
Those were some of the last words that Lucas Miles' father said to him before Ken Miles died in June 2015 after a three-year battle with colon cancer.
"I really took those words to heart ..." Lucas said. "Six years later I still take them to heart. Do the best you can. It doesn't matter if you make mistakes. Failure is often the best teacher."
The soon-to-be Gladewater High School graduate said when his father died as his seventh-grade year was starting, "My everything changed." He went from being a part of a sound family, with his dad as the foundation and a "security blanket." Suddenly, as the oldest boy in the family — he has two younger brothers — he was the man of the house.
"It was very tough. It changed my perspective on life," he said, including learning how much people should cherish their loved ones.
His mother, Dalia Miles, and high school counselor, Brandy Humphreys, praised Lucas for the young man he's grown into. Despite the challenges he's faced after his father's death, Humphreys said he's ranked 24th out of 108 graduating seniors, with a 3.724 cumulative GPA.
"He really is remarkable, and everyone around here just loves him to pieces," she said in an email, describing him as "polite, motivated, driven."
Dalia Miles said Lucas is the oldest of her three living boys — her first child died at 19 months old as a result of microcephaly. Since his father's death, he's been a "great help," assisting her with his younger siblings - 15-year-old Adam and 12-year-old Joseph.
"It's really hard, and it's going on six years, and it hasn't gotten any easier," Dalia said of the loss her husband and children's father.
Lucas struggled academically when he was younger, she said, but he pushed himself to do better in school.
"I'm extremely proud of him," she said, describing her son as dedicated to his faith. If Lucas can't attend church with his family on Saturday nights at St. Theresa Catholic Church because of his work schedule at a hardware store, he'll go at a different time by himself.
Lucas said he stands by his faith.
"I try, when I can and when I have the opportunity, I try to spread as much of the Gospel as I can," he said. "I feel like the main takeaway that I'd like to proceed from is that I am a faith-driven man."
Lucas is planning to follow in his father's footsteps. Ken Miles was a welder who used robotics to weld at nuclear facilities in contaminated areas. Lucas said he plans to live at home while attending the welding program at Kilgore College and obtaining his associate's degree. Then, he plans to finish his bachelor's degree at LeTourneau University and hopes to work at a company such as Trinity or Eastman.
"From the very start of my high school career I joined a welding class," he said, adding that he didn't really have a direction in life until he joined the FFA and started welding.
"I just did it because my dad did it. I thought, 'Why not give it a shot?' " he said. He fell in love with it instantly.
"When I put that hood on, I'm in my own world," Lucas said, and nothing bothers him. He's in his own world, working with metal. "It was really a form of therapy."
He added that if a person finds his therapy and can make good money doing something he enjoys, "That's what you should do with the rest of your life. This is what I want to get out of life. This is what I do."
It was tough after his father died, he said. He had to learn things on his own while helping watch out for his family.
"It's helped me in some ways as well. It's shown that in life, sometimes you're going to be on your own and you have to figure stuff out on your own," Lucas said.
Special teachers, though, helped along the way.
His eighth-grade math teacher — Joann West, who now works for a different district — cared for him and worked with him. Her math class was the first he didn't fail, he said.
His seventh-grade English teacher, Dustin Neal, was a wonderful teacher who helped ease the pain of losing his father, Lucas said.
"It was refreshing to come into his class," Lucas said, describing Neal as a teacher who knew how to reach each student.
Then, Ryan Bolt, who Lucas said no longer works in education, was his freshman year ag teacher who taught the welding class.
"He was more of a mentor," Lucas said, who connected well with the students.
He said his mother has been the foundation of their family. She works for Gladewater ISD as a computer lab aide at Weldon Intermediate School, but her son said she's also working on her bachelor's degree in education with plans to become a teacher.
"My mom's character has never changed or faltered at any point in life," Lucas said, describing her as "awe-inspiring," a woman who survived the death of a child and a husband. "She is an incredibly strong woman.... If I can be half the person they are and were, then I will be content in life."