Editor’s note: This is part of a series profiling East Texas high school graduates.
When senior Carmen Vazquez started school at Kilgore ISD in second grade, she did not know English and she wanted to go back to her family’s farm in Mexico. Now, looking ahead to graduation, she doesn’t want to leave.
“I’ve created so many fond memories,” Carmen said. “I guess you can say that I’m sad and scared to leave behind what’s been a great impact in my life.”
Carmen was born and raised in San Miguel de Allende in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.
“We actually had a lot of animals,” Carmen said. “I remember being little and taking care of all the cows and doing farming stuff.”
In 2009, when she was 7 years old, Carmen came to visit her father in East Texas with her family. Her father, who works in the oilfield, was working on paperwork to bring the family to the U.S. permanently.
She was enrolled in school with her siblings in the second grade without knowing English.
“I remember crying everyday because I wanted to go back,” she said. “But now, I look back at it and I’m like if they hadn’t done that, then we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Carmen said she remembers sitting in class where the children around her would have conversations and she would have no idea what they were saying.
“It was not a good feeling,” she said. “But along the way, I’ve had very wonderful teachers. They’ve helped me be who I am today.”
She learned English through the school’s ESL program and credits the teachers with much of her success along with the support of her friends.
“It’s been fun all along,” Carmen said.
If she has any advice to give to children moving to a new place with a new language, she would tell them not to be scared.
“There’s always going to be difficult obstacles or circumstances in your life but you won’t do anything if you don’t try,” Carmen said. “Don’t be scared to try new things because you never know the outcome of it. I feel like taking chances is one of the greatest things you can do in life because if you just decide not to do something, then you won’t ever get to know what it would be like if you had taken the chance.”
Carmen worked hard to take honors classes, dual credit courses and works at Brookshire’s in Kilgore. She joined the school newspaper, Future Hispanic Leaders of America and the National Honor Society chapter.
“When I got involved with the NHS program, for me that’s like a big accomplishment because coming here, not knowing anything, and now being in an honors program, I feel like that’s a big step,” Carmen said. “Thanks to God, he’s always been with me, and my parents as well. My parents, they support all of my siblings in everything we do.”
Carmen said her sisters are a big motivation for her. One of her older sisters earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Texas and another sister at Kilgore College was accepted into a radiology program.
“God has really blessed me with the people he has put in my life,” she said. “Everything we do is for my parents. My parents have overcome many obstacles in life to get to where we are today. I feel like they have given it their all for us to have the life we have today, and I just hope that one day I can give back to them.”
Carmen will be staying local as she heads to Kilgore College for standard courses and to work toward joining a nursing program. She hopes to move on to the University of Texas at Tyler campus. Her dream is to work in a pediatric ICU, helping children and their families.
“I want to help make an impact on people’s lives,” Carmen said. “I really like working with children, and I hope to one day be able to travel to the less fortunate areas around the world and help kids. I’m excited for this journey.”