Surviving two benign brain tumors has taught Sabine High School senior Hayden Sheppard at least one thing about life — whatever you want to do, chase that and don’t stop.
Sheppard was just 5 years old in 2008 when he was pretty sick for three months before going to the hospital. Doctors discovered he had a benign brain tumor and would need surgery — his first of two such procedures.
“Actually, the first doctor we had pretty much told my parents to, you know, spend as much time with him as you can because he’s probably not going to be here in six months,” Sheppard said. “And that was a hard hit for my mom.”
A doctor in Atlanta then told the family that the physicians would do their best and that Sheppard would be alright, but he would find out it would not be an easy road.
On Saturday, Sheppard will graduate with his classmates at the Belcher Center in Longview, just more than a week before he starts his dream job as a graphic designer for a racing team in North Carolina.
Sheppard, 18, said he feels lucky the brain tumors he had were not cancerous, and he credits the doctor in Atlanta with saving his life the first time he had a benign brain tumor.
“He saved my life, and I was only in the hospital for about a week after that,” Sheppard said. “The second one that was in 2017 was a lot more difficult for me. I think it was because I was more grown up.”
The first tumor was about the size of an egg. The second one was about the size of a grape, he said. Sheppard was in the ICU for a week and stayed in the hospital for about a month after the surgery.
“It took me almost two years to fully recover from it — from the nausea and getting off the medication,” he said. “It sucked because whenever I got out of the hospital, I lost like 35 pounds. It was really rough on me.”
He found the toll his recovery took meant he could no longer compete in track.
“I was always really big into video games,” Sheppard said. “I was so behind athletically after that, but I guess it worked out in the long run because I guess I was inside more doing design and playing video games.”
He then spent more time playing video games and perfecting his designs.
“I remember, pretty vividly, I would buy like 1:24, 1:18 scale diecast cars and I would get Play-Doh and I would make new cars out of Play-Doh onto the cars. I guess I’ve always had a kind of creative mindset, and I’m just kind of taking it more into a professional level.”
A little more than three years ago, Sheppard approached the owner of a drift motor sports team at Texas Motor Speedway with some of his graphic design work. Just three days after graduation this year, Sheppard will move to North Carolina to work as a graphic design artist for that very team.
“I’m pretty much graduating high school and working my dream job,” Sheppard said, noting that he has been watching his boss, Vaughn Gittin Jr., on TV since he was in third grade. “I always try to be pretty professional with what I do, and I guess that’s paid off.”
Sheppard caught Gittin’s attention when he showed the driver that he was able to replicate Gittin’s vehicle design in the Forza Motorsport video game he used to play.
“He was super interested in it, and he was like ‘how’d you do that,’” Sheppard said. “I think he kind of realized at that point that I was really intricate with what I do.”
Sheppard slowly started working up to completing design tasks and continued to replicate Gittin’s designs in video games.
Within the past year, Sheppard became an intern graphic designer for the racing team.
“A couple months ago, I got the call from the boss and he said that he wants to bring me in on site and work for him full time in North Carolina,” Sheppard said.
He will work as a junior graphic design artist with Gittin’s company, RTR Motorsports, in Concord. Sheppard will officially start May 31.
“It’s been difficult trying to get everything worked out so I can move over there because that’s a really big move,” Sheppard said. “I’m going straight to work, and we’ve got everything worked out. And I’m super excited.
“I know it’s very cliche but whatever you want to do, chase that and don’t stop,” Hayden said. “I think the thing that has gotten me here is the drive to want to work for him too because he’s one of my heroes.”
As a graphic designer, Hayden will work on the liveries, shirts, posters and other media related design work. Hayden is interested in the sport itself and even has a project car.
“He has accomplished this entirely on his own,” Sabine High School Counselor Angela Loveless said. “He will do great things in this world. We are so proud of him.”