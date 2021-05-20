Editor’s note: This is part of a series profiling East Texas high school graduates.
For a majority of Olivia Hale’s life a condition she was born with left her unable to smile. This week, Olivia is smiling brightly as she prepares to walk the stage Saturday to graduate from White Oak High School and begin the next chapter of her life.
“I’m super excited to be graduating,” Olivia said. “I cannot believe it’s finally here.”
Olivia was born with Moebius syndrome, a rare neurological condition that primarily affects the muscles that control facial expression and eye movement. The condition also can affect the nerves responsible for speech.
“It’s a genetic condition where the sixth and seventh cranial nerves are not fully developed,” Olivia explained. “It affects your eyes and your facial expressions, so I cannot move my eyes left to right and I used to not be able to smile.”
During Olivia’s freshman year, she underwent two surgeries that were each about 12 hours long. She spent much time in the ICU and in the hospital after each surgery and she said the recovery process was very long. But the process was worth it and paid off.
“Now I can smile,” she said.
When she was 3, Olivia began taking speech therapy at White Oak schools. Later, she started traditional courses at the district and is excited to be graduating after spending 15 years on White Oak campuses. She plans to attend the University of North Texas in Denton to study biochemistry.
“I want to work in a research lab and help figure out why things happen within the body and maybe how we can prevent things from happening if we could take one gene out,” she said.
Olivia’s love for science started in middle school and has stayed with her. When she was in middle school, she did medical research at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. She visited the lab there and said it piqued her interest. Then, during her freshman year, a biology course also helped ignite the spark that would help her choose her future career path.
Throughout school, Olivia said, her teachers and classmates have been supportive of her. She recalled being in third grade and the district recognizing Moebius Syndrome Awareness Day on Jan. 24. The school used the awareness day to help educate Olivia’s classmates about Moebius syndrome. Additionally, she’s been with many of her classmates since kindergarten and said many of them have learned more about her condition over the years.
Though the neurological condition can prevent her from fully showing her facial expressions, it hasn’t held Olivia back.
An “A” student, Olivia is in the National Honor Society, plays in the band, is part of the auxiliary line, participated on the academic UIL team and served in One Act Play.
“My favorite memory was going to state this year in One Act Play. We did ‘1984.’ We got to go to the state championship in Waco and that was the most fun I’ve had,” she said. “We practiced for at least eight hours a week on the play, leading up to it. It was all worth it in the end. We had a great performance.”
Outside of school, Olivia enjoys musical theater, like “Hamilton” and “Wicked,” and she likes to read.
She said she’ll miss her teachers, especially theater instructor Rick Higginbotham who Olivia said “always believed in me.” She said she’ll always remember the people with whom she grew closest and the memories from such activities as band and One Act Play.
While she looks forward to the next chapter of her life, Olivia said she would encourage people to remember to never “judge a book by its cover.”
“Just take time to learn about people, instead of judging them based on something like, in my case, their outward appearance,” she said. “You may not know who you could be missing out on.”