Although health care workers across the state are voicing concerns about a lack of personal protection equipment such as masks to treat COVID-19 patients, officials at area hospitals aren’t sounding the same alarm.
Local residents and organizations have started making masks and donating them and other supplies to medical facilities because they’ve said they’re hearing from friends and family members about the need for equipment.
The Texas Tribune reported that some small, rural hospitals in the state say they have so little protective gear that it could be exhausted in hours by even a few COVID-19 patients, and even bigger hospitals, which say their supplies are sufficient for now, don’t know how they will be able to replenish stocks as patient counts grow. The Tribune also reported that hospital administrators across the state are locking up gear such as masks, gowns and face shields.
Representatives of Christus Health System, Longview Regional Medical Center and UT Health East Texas were asked about supplies at their regional facilities. After the News-Journal received responses that didn’t reflect the concerns voiced in the Tribune’s story, they were asked again days later: Are they taking similar actions and precautions at their facilities being seen statewide? And do they share any of the same views heard by Texas hospital administrators and staff?
“Christus Trinity Mother Frances and Christus Good Shepherd have more ventilators than patients who need them currently. We are also working with our clinical experts to investigate other options should they be necessary,” said Dr. Mark Anderson, chief medical officer for Christus Health System. “We aren’t concerned, but we are being prepared.”
Christus is monitoring and evaluating its capacity in emergency departments, intensive care units, laboratories, imaging centers and other treatment areas of its hospitals in the region, Anderson said in a statement.
“One benefit of being part of a multinational health system is that we can work together to access what we need, from clinical guidance to medical supplies,” he said. Other than its primary hospitals in Longview and Tyler, Christus Good Shepherd also has a hospital in Marshall as well as facilities in Kilgore, Carthage, Henderson and elsewhere in the region.
“We are reminding our staff to use (personal protection equipment) appropriately. As with all our vital medical supplies, we are tracking our use and availability of ventilators closely,” Anderson said.
After being contacted again by the News-Journal, Will Knous, Christus spokesman, said the system stands by Anderson’s earlier statements.
At Longview Regional Medical Center, Marketing Director Libby Bryson stressed the hospital’s experience in managing infectious diseases.
“While COVID-19 is new, effectively responding to other infectious diseases is not. We have tested processes and plans in place to respond to situations involving infectious disease year-round,” Bryson said in an emailed statement.
“Along with consistent monitoring of our personal protective equipment (PPE) inventory, we are also actively working with national, state and local resources on a daily basis to ensure that we have adequate quantities of PPE and all needed supplies during this outbreak,” she said.
Staff treating potential COVID-19 patients have the appropriate equipment to help protect them from exposure to the virus, she continued. Patients with respiratory symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 “are immediately provided masks to wear to help prevent exposure to others,” she said.
Bryson said Longview Regional is working with the Gregg County Health Department, the Texas Department of Health and the CDC to ensure the hospital is prepared for COVID-19.
LRMC has “a robust emergency operations plan in place,” she said. Potential COVID-19 patients will be placed in isolation and treated according to CDC guidelines, Bryson said. In addition, restrictions on visitors to LRMC are in place, and all visitors are being screened.
Bryson said this past week in a statement after being sent the Tribune’s story that, “Our hospital is preparing to respond to the potential surge in patients, and we are reviewing our inventory and protocols regularly as CDC guidance is revised. We’re working in concert with the health department and they have the best picture of what resources are available in our community and region.”
Allison Pollan, spokeswoman at UT Health East Texas, said the system’s hospitals “are prepared to treat patients with the same level of quality care that we provide on a daily basis.” UT Health has small hospitals in Carthage, Henderson, Pittsburg, Jacksonville and Quitman as well as two larger hospitals, a behavioral health center and a rehabilitation center in Tyler.
“We continuously monitor the needs of the communities we serve and evaluate how we can appropriately care for all of our patients,” Pollan said in a statement. “We will adjust our services as needed to meet those needs. As part of a larger health system, we have access to additional resources if needed.”
After being contacted by the News-Journal again, Pollan sent this statement: “Our care team is following all recommended protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the health and safety of our patients and caregivers.”
Refuge International donated about 11,000 personal protection equipment items including surgical caps, face masks, gloves and gowns to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, Longview Regional Medical Center, Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler and The University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler.
Ginia Northcutt, executive director of the nonprofit organization, said earlier that Refuge had planned to donate the items but a call from Longview Regional Chief Operation Officer Travis Sisson asking for help made it more urgent.
“His phone call made us acutely aware of the need right here at home,” she said.
And UT Health East Texas has created a supply task force to coordinate the collection of supplies to treat COVID-19 patients, the Tyler Morning Telegraph reported.
Anyone interested in donating should send a description of the items and contact information to COVID-19Supplies@uthet.com.
Pollan told the Morning Telegraph that the health system has received several inquiries about donating supplies, with most requests from people wanting to sew masks.
“We’re very appreciative of their efforts,” Pollan said. “We’re just extremely grateful that folks want to donate in this time of need.”
Christus said in a statement to the Morning Telegraph that while humbled by the community support and outreach, the hospital system is not accepting donations at this time.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said an influx of coronavirus cases would result in a need for medical supplies at local hospitals.
He said facilities have enough personal protection equipment for the routine care they provide — flu, surgeries, etc., including face shields that can be reused to protect the eyes, N95 face masks that filter out 95% of airborne particles, full-body surgical gowns and gloves. (Gloves used in the medical field typically are nitrile or latex, he said, but vinyl gloves also would provide a barrier.)
“There’s enough for all of that,” he said.
“The problem is if we end up having a whole bunch of exposures (to coronavirus), we’re going to go through quite a lot of gloves as well as these masks and face shields,” Browne said, adding that many of those items are already being “siphoned” to the hardest-hit areas in the country.
He said local efforts in which people are making masks, or donating supplies can be helpful. Homemade masks won’t be as effective as N95 masks, he said, but they will help provide some protection.
On Tuesday, during a press conference announcing what at first were voluntary shelter-at-home measures for Gregg County, Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced the city had been contacted about a local source with access to masks that the city was purchasing.
“And we are in need for our first responders,” city spokesman Shawn Hara said later.
He said the city had purchased 5,000 N95 masks and 1,000 surgical masks at a total cost of $16,119 from Evolution Outdoor Design. The city hadn’t yet heard a shipment date on Tuesday.
Mack encouraged people who have available supplies to let local officials know.
“If you try to react to something that happened yesterday and try to do something, you’re already behind,” Browne said. “If people can get ahead of the game, ahead of this battle, you’re always better if you can get ahead of it. Protection is better treatment.”