East Texans should be aware of common phone scams throughout the year and not just during the holidays, according to local law enforcement.
Scams targeting the elderly, IRS and Social Security scams and others can cost a victim thousands of dollars, and Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said there are ways to determine if an unexpected call might be trying to get con money from the person who answers.
“If you are having to send money to get more money back, it is probably a scam,” Thornton said.
Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police spokesman, said scams preying on the elderly happen frequently. These scams could include someone pretending to be a grandchild of a senior citizen requesting some form of payment.
Thornton said there is not really much of an uptick in scam calls during the holiday season.
While it makes sense the scams might spike during the holidays, Erbaugh said these scams occur year-round, and he cautioned people to be careful.
In 2020, the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General received more than 700,000 reports of Social Security-related phone scams that totaled a nearly $45 million loss for victims. The department gives quarterly updates on scam reports.
The best advice is simple: Don’t answer calls from unrecognized phone numbers. If the call was answered and the person is still unknown, hang up.
“If it is too good to be true, it is probably a scam,” Thornton said. “Locking your credit is a good way to protect yourself from identity theft and credit fraud.”
According to Texas Attorney General’s Office resources, telephone scammers often try to hook a person with enticing offers or appeals for charitable causes. Scammers could also pose as a government agent.
“They won’t allow time for you to think through their pitch,” the office said. “They will pressure you to make a decision. Regardless of their behavior or message, a phone scammer’s goal is to get you to either send them money or provide your personal information.”
An important tip is to never give anyone any money over the phone without knowing who they are, Erbaugh said.
“Police will never ask for money over the phone, and most businesses won’t over the phone as well,” he said.
Anyone who gets a suspicious call should make sure they know who they’re sending money to and remember that most people are not going to ask for money over the phone, he explained.
He noted these callers research their potential victims, and people should know nearly anyone asking for money or credit cards is illegitimate.
It never hurts to get a callback number or to do some research to determine the call’s legitimacy, Erbaugh said.
“There are people posing as Direct TV offering 50% off for 3 years if you send them a gift card,” Thornton said, noting common scams.
Scams can be reported to the Attorney General’s office. Violations of the do not call lists can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission and the Texas Public Utility Commission.