The East Texas law firm of Goudarzi & Young has won a record $150 million wrongful death settlement in a case involving an 18-wheeler crash.
At about 5 a.m. May 24, 2020, a Werner Enterprises 18-wheeler crashed into the rear of a small passenger vehicle that had become disabled on Interstate 30 near Sulphur Springs. The resulting crash caused the passenger vehicle to burst into flames, killing two young children who were trapped inside, according to information from the law firm.
The lawsuit filed by Goudarzi & Young against Werner Enterprises alleged the driver of the 18-wheeler was negligent and grossly negligent in the operation of the tractor-trailer. The lawsuit also alleged Werner was negligent in its hiring, training and supervision of the driver.
The lawsuit also asserted Werner was negligent by entrusting the 18-wheeler to a truck driver the company knew or should have known was unsafe.
The negligence of Werner rose to the level of gross negligence, according to the lawsuit.
The case ultimately settled for $150 million, which is the largest settlement of an 18-wheeler wreck in U.S. history.
Goudarzi & Young also is the holder of the previous record of a $140 million settlement in an 18-wheeler case.
"It was a very hard fought litigated case," said Brent Goudarzi, founding partner of the law firm. "This case is an example of the absolute dangerousness of 18-wheelers on American highways and that there is an absolute need for companies to make sure that they have competent drivers who are not overworked and allowed to drive despite the fact that they are clearly fatigued."
He said settling the lawsuit gave the family closure, and they hope no other family would have to endure such a tragic loss.
Goudarzi added that the family also hopes the lawsuit will serve as a constant reminder to the transportation industry that American families and lawyers will stand up to hold it accountable if it continues to allow drivers to drive fatigued.
"No company should ever put profit over safety. No family should ever have to suffer such a horrific loss," he said. “We are grateful that we were able to serve our clients under these tragic circumstances. We know this settlement will hold Werner and other trucking companies accountable for accidents that could have been prevented.
"We will continue to fight to make our roadways safe for Texas families so that this kind of catastrophic loss ends."
Goudarzi & Young has offices in Longview and Gilmer.