Rural broadband, school vouchers and plans for the state's budget surplus are among the issues facing East Texas lawmakers as they head back to Austin in January for the 88th legislative session.
State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, state Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, and state Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mount Pleasant, attended a Capitol Connect discussion Tuesday at Kilgore College.
The event was sponsored by chambers of commerce in Longview, Gladewater, Henderson, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Lindale, Nacogdoches and Tyler.
High-tech jobs
Clardy said he intends to help bring high-tech jobs to East Texas and said it is important to have chambers of commerce and economic development corporations look for opportunities to bring in such businesses in partnership with community colleges.
Dean said the state's $3-trillion space industry is moving from space travel to focus more on occupying the surface of the moon and potentially Mars. He said the space industry in Texas is seeking to hire 10,000 people, which he said starts with the education system. Dean added that the need for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs is imperative.
Hefner said it is important to remain competitive with other states in order to invite large tech companies to come to Texas. He said that starts by incentives such as keeping the tax burden low. Furthermore, with supply chain issues still affecting the country, he believes manufacturing jobs will be coming back to the United States, which would help it remain competitive.
Budget surplus
Hefner said it is important to give back to taxpayers in any way possible, and he support Gov. Greg Abbott's proposal to use the state's budget surplus of about $27 billion on property tax relief.
He said the governor's plan would be harder for cities and counties because replacing those property tax revenues would put a strain on them.
Hughes suggested the budget surplus be used to raise the homestead exemption to $100,000, which would provide "real, meaningful" tax relief for homeowners.
Clardy said he disagrees with Abbott's proposal and argued that the surplus should be used to address unfunded state mandates to cities and counties.
"If we wanna reduce our tax burden, let's help our cities and our counties provide better infrastructure for the communities we all live in," he said.
Dean said he supports Clardy's statements about infrastructure upgrades, mentioning state-owned buildings that need new roofs and air conditioning systems. He said if those issues aren't solved, they are going to "bite us."
Mental health
Dean said there's a need for more mental health facilities across the state.
"There's a shortage of facilities," he said. "Local counties and jails end up becoming the holding spot for these same people that keep coming through. We need beds to send these people to; we need to build infrastructure to help put these people where they need to be ... We all know someone that has a mental health issue. We've done a terrible job in the state of Texas of addressing and handling our mental health issues."
Other issues
Hughes said ESG — environmental, social and governance investing — punishes the oil and gas industry, the state and "everything we believe in."
ESG investing refers to a set of standards for a company’s behavior used by socially conscious investors to screen potential investments, according to Investopedia.
Hughes said banks shouldn't be involved in politics and that the Senate's State Affairs Committee intends to send subpoenas to three companies — BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard — and ask why they're taking Texas taxpayers' money and voting against their interests.
Clardy said he believes there will be a push for school vouchers in the next legislative session. He said there are no private school options for students in rural parts of the state.
"We are constitutionally bound to offer free, fair and equitable education. ... We can't play fast and loose with the education of the future of Texas," Clardy said.
Hefner said a hot topic at the next session is related to the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
"School safety is 'gonna be front and center, and I think there’ll be monies appropriated there, policies implemented there," he said. "Sadly, we need to see some armed personal at every district, every campus, be that policemen, school guardians, marshals — make sure those agencies and entities are trained and equipped for these situations."
Dean said rural broadband is one of the key issues in this area.
"Last session we budgeted $575 million to develop the rural broadband that was grossly underfunded," he said. "We cannot afford for rural Texas to go through another COVID-type pandemic."