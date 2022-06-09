The war of words ended in a draw.
Teams from the Zonta Club of Greater East Texas and Komatsu shared the trophy at Wednesday's East Texas Literacy Council Bee for Literacy.
Teams — and cheering spectators — gathered in the Pine Tree Junior High School cafeteria in Longview for the 31st annual bee.
The event raises funds for the literacy council, which provides services to adults across Gregg County.
Also at Wednesday's bee, Longview Chick-fil-A franchise owner Chuck King was given the Golden Hive Award for his support of the East Texas Literacy Council and its programs.