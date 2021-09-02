A Carthage man on federal pretrial release for charges related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot has been allowed by a judge to travel to Louisiana as a Hurricane Ida relief volunteer.
Alex Harkrider, 34, asked a federal court again to modify the conditions of his release “to allow him to volunteer with the Cajun Army to provide emergency hurricane relief in Louisiana along the Gulf Coast for at least a week, and possibly longer.”
Harkrider’s attorney, Kira West, filed a motion with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
This week, Judge Thomas F. Hogan granted the unopposed motion to modify the conditions of release and allow Harkrider to volunteer for two weeks to assist hurricane victims. Prosecutors did not file a response to Harkrider’s request.
As part of the conditions of release, Harkrider must report to pretrial services by phone or email during those two weeks.
In the request, West noted that Harkrider would be supervised by Cajun Army leader Katie Pechon of Mandeville, Louisiana.
“As previously presented by the defense, Mr. Harkrider has a long history of volunteerism, specifically with hurricane rescues which he did for several years prior to his arrest in this case,” West said in court documents.
She argued that his pretrial officer did not oppose Harkrider travelling to Louisiana and volunteering with the Cajun Army.
“Mr. Harkrider can effectively be monitored by Pretrial Services for this volunteer effort,” court documents said. “There is no threat to the community posed by Mr. Harkrider which is evidenced by his cooperation with law enforcement authorities and perfect record of compliance since his release. The combination of conditions currently in place would assure this Court of the safety of the community and his presence at trial.”
Harkrider was indicted along with Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview, on charges that they participated in the Jan. 6 riot.
Harkrider is charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, theft of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds or buildings, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
The judge granted Harkrider pretrial release in April, putting him on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Nichols remains in federal custody.
In June, Harkrider asked for the removal of the ankle monitor he was required to wear and claimed the $110 monthly cost was a “financial, emotional and physical hardship."
The judge lifted the location monitoring component of the pretrial release in July despite arguments from federal prosecutors that Harkrider poses a danger to the community.
In a response to prosecutor concerns in removing the ankle monitor, West said “Harkrider’s life has been completely upended.” To help with his PTSD, she said he would like to do community service and volunteer work.