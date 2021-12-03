A Gregg County jury on Thursday found an East Texas man not guilty of aggravated assault.
Dana William Ferguson, 51, of Easton was charged with felony aggravated assault from an incident in April 2020. Testimony in the trial began Tuesday in the 188th District Court.
According to the indictment, Ferguson was accused of threatening a man on April 29, 2020, “with imminent bodily injury by lunging” at him with a knife during an assault. He was indicted on June 4, 2020.
The charge was enhanced to a first-degree felony due to prior convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in 2006 and 2013 in Upshur and Gregg counties, respectively.
According to jail records, Ferguson remained Friday in the Gregg County Jail on $50,000 bond on a charge of prohibited substance, methamphetamine, in a correctional facility on Oct. 15, 2020. A trial docket date is set in the case for Jan. 18.