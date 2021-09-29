The family of East Texas musician Cody Wayne is asking for the community’s prayers as Wayne sustained injuries in a tractor accident today and was taken by airplane to a hospital for surgery.
A post on Wayne’s Facebook page this afternoon said he was working on a deer ranch Wednesday morning when he “had a serious tractor accident and was flown by Flight For Life to a hospital and went directly into surgery.” Surgery started around 1:30 p.m., according to the post.
An East Texas native, Wayne grew up in Leverett’s Chapel in rural Rusk County. Today, he is a renowned East Texas musician who has received several Texas Country Music Awards.
Wayne got his start in music as a U.S. Marine stationed in Japan. He learned to play the guitar from his roommate. After moving back to East Texas when his military service ended, Wayne began playing music here, initially in the Nacogdoches area.
Wayne started his self-named Cody Wayne Band in 2014 in Nacogdoches. Prior to that, he was part of the now-defunct Westbound 21. With Wayne serving as frontman, the band performs high energy, red dirt country shows that entertain large crowds. Wayne also writes much of his own music.
“Once I started writing my own music and my own songs, it just came out country,” Wayne told the News-Journal in 2016. “I guess that’s who I am.”
Wayne has shared the stage with many fellow country musicians and bands, including Neal McCoy, Aaron Watson, Whiskey Meyers, Kevin Fowler, Trace Adkins, Eli Young Band and others.
He’s also received numerous accolades over the years. Recognitions includes being named New Male Vocalist of the Year by the Texas Country Music Awards in 2018; Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year by the Texas Country Music Awards in 2017; Entertainer of the Year and Band of the Year by the Big Star Music Awards in 2018; and numerous East Texas Music Awards.