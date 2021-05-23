An East Texas nonprofit organization that provides housing for children in state care is seeking the community’s help in a search for a new location after learning it will not be able to extend its stay at its current property.
Kingdom Care 127, an organization that supports a group home for children in Child Protective Services’ care, is asking for assistance in identifying a new location for a group home by the end of June. The lease on the organization’s existing home in Henderson expires June 30.
“Our heart is broken right now because if we don’t find a new location before the end of June, then we will not have a house for these children,” said Tammi Truitt, a board member of Kingdom Care 127.
If that happens, children could temporarily sleep on cots in CPS workers’ offices as they await placement at other group homes in the state or with foster families. That isn’t the ideal condition for children who have just been removed from their homes, Truitt said.
Additionally, the goal of CPS is to reunite children with their families. That becomes harder if children are placed in group homes near large cities, such as Houston or San Antonio, because travel becomes more difficult for families, said Kingdom Care 127 board member Brooke Carter.
“Ideally, we would like to have a couple of facilities in East Texas so that our kids can stay here and stay in their school districts,” she said.
Kingdom Care 127 started in 2019 when a group of area women met out of a common goal of wanting to help the foster care system. Truitt said the women met with CPS to ask about their greatest needs.
“They told us that their main need at the time was a child watch room,” she said.
When children are removed from their homes, they must be in state care. That can come in a variety of forms. They may be placed with foster families; however, there are more children in state care than there are foster families, according to data from the state. Children can be placed in group homes if there is space, but there also are more children in state care than there is room in group homes.
When that happens, children often end up sleeping in CPS’ offices on cots or air mattresses, Truitt said.
“Instead of staying one night at an office and then finding somewhere else to go the next day, there’s often an overflow of kids, and they may have to stay there for weeks at a time,” she said.
The goal of the state and of organizations such as Kingdom Care 127 is to meet children’s needs in a home-like environment.
The group of women formed Kingdom Care 127 — a reference to the biblical verse James 1:27 — in 2019 and incorporated as a designated 501©3 that year. They were then gifted a home — a cottage in Henderson — to use for 18 months.
Since forming, the house has served as a home to about 100 children in East Texas, Truitt said. The home serves Region 4 of the state., which includes 23 East Texas counties with boundaries that extend from Texarkana in the north to Nacogdoches in the south and from Canton in the west to the Louisiana border in the east. Occasionally, children have come to the home from Region 5, which covers much of the Houston area, Carter added.
In 2020 in Region 4, 1,025 children were in the state’s foster care system. Of those, 413 children — or 40.3% — were placed out of the region due to lack of housing available for them in East Texas, according to data gathered by the state and provided by Kingdom Care 127.
Additionally, just 187 children found placement in their home county, meaning they likely got to stay in their respective school district. The other 838 children – or 81.7% – were placed outside of their county, according to the data.
For children staying at the Kingdom Care 127 cottage, it’s their home. Children sleep in beds in the bedrooms; they are able to eat food prepared in the kitchen. A CPS worker stays with them at the house, and sometimes multiple CPS workers stay at the home to meet a child-worker ratio.
“This is their temporary home,” Truitt said.
Some children, most of whom are teens, stay in the cottage for as little as one to two nights; others stay for three to four weeks. Carter said it is all dependent on each child’s individual circumstances, the availability of foster families or the progress with which children may be reunited with their family.
Kingdom Care 127 exists to support the financial needs to sustain the home. It works off of donations to help with utilities, groceries and other needs. The organization also raises money to provide the children with fun events, such as outings to movies and birthday celebrations, which contribute to their quality of life.
“We want to be able to show them that they are loved and they are cared about, and we want to give them as much normalcy as possible during this transition time,” Truitt said.
When Kingdom Care 127 learned it would not be able to extend its stay at its current property, Truitt said the organization immediately began seeking a new location and is asking the community’s help in finding a property. The property does not have to be in Rusk County, but should be in the Region 4 area.
Ideally, the group would like to find a larger space or multiple locations so that it can house more children, Truitt and Carter said.
The long-range goal for Kingdom Care 127 is to become an emergency shelter for children in the state’s care, Truitt said. Should that happen in the future, the emergency shelter would become eligible for state funds to help sustain it, she said. An emergency shelter would be a larger, staffed facility to provide care to children.
In the meantime, CPS also is working to help Kingdom Care 127 find a location, but Truitt said the community’s help also is requested in the search.
Anyone with information or suggestions of a location that the nonprofit organization could use are asked to email kingdomcare127@gmail.com .