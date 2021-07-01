Area officials and organizations are urging East Texans to be safe this July Fourth weekend when using fireworks, enjoying the water and driving.
The Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas reminds residents that fireworks can be dangerous and asks residents to shop with care.
“Fourth of July celebrations are always fun, but they can easily take a wrong turn if the fireworks purchased were not what you expected,” according to Mechele Agbayani Mills, president and CEO of the organization.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 15,600 people were treated in hospital emergency departments across the country in 2020 because of fireworks-related injuries. Of those people, at least 18 died.
“If your family is planning on celebrating at a private party where fireworks will be present, remember, fireworks can be dangerous,” Mills said. “So make sure you purchase fireworks from reputable retailers and promote fireworks safety at all times.”
The BBB also recommends consumers keep the proof of purchase and the original packaging in case something goes wrong. Read all of the instructions before using and keep a close eye on children.
It’s also important that residents using fireworks are aware of their surroundings, and they should check to be sure that launching fireworks is legal in the area.
Fireworks are illegal inside the Longview city limits unless they are part of a professional show or program, said Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton.
A citation for the offense can be a fine up to $2,000.
After fireworks are done burning, douse them with with water before discarding to prevent a fire.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and BBB recommend the following to reduce firework related injuries:
Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because it’s often a sign the fireworks were made for professional displays and could pose a danger to consumers;
Never try to re-light or pick-up fireworks that have not ignited fully;
Never point or throw fireworks at another person;
Keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby; and
Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
'Be responsible'
“In order to make sure everyone has a safe and fun Fourth of July, please be responsible with any outdoor cooking,” Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said.
Hot temperatures and dry conditions can lead to out-of-control fires with debris from a barbecue pit.
“A person may be held liable if their fire damages property that belongs to another,” according to the Longview Fire Department.
Officials also encourage residents to limit alcohol consumption to avoid dehydration.
“It is recommended that at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water should be consumed daily and that amount should be increased if exposure to the heat is increased,” according to the Longview Fire Department.
According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, there have been 37 child water fatalities in the state this year.
The department reminds parents and caregivers to watch children around water.
“A responsible adult should always supervise children in or around water,” the department said in a statement. “Drowning is quick and quiet. The adult should be undistracted at all times.”
An adult supervising should know CPR and have a phone available to call 911, the department said. Flotation devices should be available to use in a rescue.
Children should never be left alone in or around water, according to the department. That includes pools, kiddie pools, lakes, creeks, buckets, beaches, ponds or drainage ditches.
Pet and road safety
And don’t forget about pets. According to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, many pets get lost on July Fourth because of the loud noises associated with fireworks.
“Our main message is to remind people that although people love fireworks, dogs do not,” Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper said. “It is important to give them a safe, secure spot to feel comfortable.”
More animals go missing between July 1 and 5 than any other time of year.
“July 5 is the busiest day of the year for already overwhelmed animal shelters across the country," the shelter said.
Animals that have been microchipped or have other forms of identification are likely to be returned home safely.
“Microchips and identification are also useless if not up to date,” Kemper said. “We are able to reunite most lost animals with their families within hours if they have a current microchip or ID tag.”
Animal control will often scan dogs in the field before bringing them to the shelter so that they have the option of taking them home directly, Kemper said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety also is increasing the number of troopers on the road Friday through Monday looking for speeding drivers, those driving while intoxicated and those not wearing seat belts.
“Celebrating the Fourth of July and our nation’s freedom is a joyous time, but we must take our responsibilities on the road seriously,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a statement. “Please remember to drive carefully and obey all traffic laws to ensure everyone can enjoy the holiday.”
During the 2020 Operation Holiday campaign during the same time, there were 39,913 citations and warnings issued across the state.
The department indicated that there were more than 15,800 warnings and citations for speeding, as well as more than 1,100 warnings and citations for seat belt and child safety restraint violations. More than 300 DWI citations were issued along with more than 450 felony and 100 fugitive arrests.
DPS safety tips for people driving during the Fourth of July holiday include:
Don’t drink and drive. If consuming alcohol, make alternate plans.
Move over or slow down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.
Buckle up everyone in the vehicle.
Slow down in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.
Drive defensively.
Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
Monitor weather and road conditions.