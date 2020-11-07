The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College will be featured on an upcoming episode of “The Texas Bucket List,” an Emmy award-winning television series.
According information about the show, “There’s no doubt that this town is proud of their oil history and heritage making a visit to Kilgore and the world’s richest acre well worth a stop on The Texas Bucket List!”
The first airings of the show will run this weekend. For a listing of television stations and airing times, visit thetexasbucketlist.com/where-to-watch/.
The oil museum will be featured on the show with two other stops — Dirty Al’s in South Padre Island and Camp Brisket in College Station.
Visit the museum online at www.kilgore.edu/etom .