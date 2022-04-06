The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College is featuring an exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of Johnny Cash's historic concerts at Folsom Prison.
The exhibit, “1968: A Folsom Redemption,” is a collection of photographs and memoirs of two journalists who were among a handful of eyewitnesses to the performances.
The exhibit will run through May 21.
The candid and personal photos taken by Dan Push, and memoirs by writer Gene Beley, give visitors a rare look into Cash's career.
Cash had been performing for inmates as far back as 1957 when he received a stream of requests from prisoners who identified with the man who sang “Folsom Prison Blues.”
“This connection developed with prisoners during these concerts had made him increasingly sympathetic to those he would later call ‘the downtrodden,’ ” said Olivia Moore, oil museum director.
Along with opening acts Carl Perkins and the Statler Brothers, Cash performed and recorded two shows in the dining hall at the prison in Folsom, California.
The resulting album, "At Folsom Prison," was released four months.
The exhibition highlights Cash’s golden era from the January 1968 Folsom Prison album recording to a March 1, 1969, concert in Anaheim, California, when he was getting ready to launch his network television show.
The exhibit is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
For information or to schedule a group tour, call the museum at (903) 983-8295 or visit www.kilgore.edu/oilmuseum .