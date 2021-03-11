The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College is featuring an exhibit with photographs and interviews of women in the U.S. Senate.
The photos are by Melina Mara, who began photographing the 13 women in the U.S. Senate in 2001.
“Changing the Face of Power: Women in the U.S. Senate,” which opened at the Smithsonian Institution in 2003, includes informative text provided by the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.
On display are interviews with 10 of the senators by veteran White House journalist Helen Thomas and a photography-based presentation.
At a time when access to national politicians was increasingly controlled, Mara persuaded a majority of the senators to allow her to document the role of women in the Senate behind the scenes and in front of microphones, according to information from the museum.
The exhibit will be on display through April 10.
“Changing the Face of Power” is an exhibition by the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at The University of Texas at Austin, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas.
The exhibit is made possible in part by a We the People grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The museum on the KC campus is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The facility is limited to 75 guests at a time because of COVID-19 protocols. Face coverings are required for all visitors.
The museum will be closed March 15 to 20 for spring break.
For information about viewing hours or to arrange group visits, contact Olivia Moore, museum manager, at (903) 983-8297 or omoore@kilgore.edu .
Visit the museum online at www.kilgore.edu/etom .