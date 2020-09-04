From staff reports
The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College will host its 40th anniversary celebration beginning Saturday with a limited exhibit depicting the history of the Great East Texas Oil Field and the beginning of the museum in 1980.
“We’re thrilled to be celebrating 40 years since we opened our doors,” said Olivia Moore, the museum’s manager. “For anyone who hasn’t visited the museum, it’s a real treasure. And for those who have visited, the new limited exhibit depicting our history is a must-see for visitors of all ages.”
The limited showing of the 40th anniversary exhibit will be on display through Oct. 24.
Visitors can also experience the upgraded Boomtown Theater, which was part of a two-year museum renovation project thanks to a grant from the city of Kilgore.
Seating in the theater was refinished to maintain a vintage feel, along with the installation of a digital projector to display the theater’s movie, “The Great East Texas Oil Boom,” which is now a digitized version of the original 16mm film.
The East Texas Oil Museum is at 1301 S. Henderson Blvd. (corner of U.S. 259 and Ross Avenue) in Kilgore.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, the museum will be limited to 35 guests at a time, and face coverings are required for all visitors.
More information can be found at easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
For information, contact Moore at (903) 983-8295 or email omoore@kilgore.edu.