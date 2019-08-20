KILGORE — The East Texas Oil Museum is hosting a special outreach to the people who have been part of its lifeblood since the beginning.
From 3 to 7 p.m. today, all employees of the oil and gas industry and their families are welcome to stop by for free admission to the museum, door prizes and other special activities.
“What we’re trying to do is show our appreciation,” museum Director Olivia Moore said, “for those who make the oilfield run … those who work in the field — they can work in the office, they can drive the truck.
“Anybody who works in oil and gas in any fashion is welcome to come and bring their family.”
Today’s activities will begin with remarks from Kilgore College President Brenda Kays and the official naming of one of the museum’s Boomtown fixtures, a figure of an oilfield worker on a truck in the center of the diorama.
The museum recently sought votes on what to name the character, Moore said. Ultimately, his moniker will be an homage to a real person and will be unveiled today.
“The name that won was in honor of someone that worked in the oilfield for 40 years. His family is going to be there, as well,” she said.
“We’re going to have family fun activities, then everyone can tour at their own pace,” she said.
For Moore, planning for the event and considering all those who make the oilfield function have made her even more aware of how integral the industry is to her life.
“My engine couldn’t run without oil. I wouldn’t have tires without oil,” she said.
For information, call the museum at (903) 983-8295.