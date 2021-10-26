As child sexual abuse continues to make local and national headlines, East Texas child advocacy organizations say parents should be prepared to talk to their children about abuse in an age-appropriate way.
“We encourage parents of children of all ages to start talking to them at a young age,” The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Roxanne Stevenson said.
Stevenson has seen firsthand the importance of parents and caregivers talking to children about abuse. The Longview center serves East Texas children who are suspected victims of sexual or physical abuse, and the abuse crosses all boundaries, she said.
“It can happen in your neighborhood, any school, wherever children are,” Stevenson said.
In 2020, the nonprofit Martin House reviewed 2,513 reports of abuse, conducted 650 forensic interviews and 40 sexual assault exams. More than half of the forensic interviews and sexual assault exams were for cases in Gregg County.
Starting the conversation
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles’ mental health during the summer Olympic games brought about continued national conversation about U.S.A. Gymnastics, Larry Nassar and sexual abuse.
“Anytime something like that is on the news, that's a great opportunity to have a conversation with your child,” Stevenson said.
According to 2000 Department of Justice statistics, 93% of children who reported sexual assault to law enforcement know the abuser. For all sexual assaults, 8 out of 10 are committed by someone the victim knows.
“In that Larry Nasser case, that's a really great example to the fact that an abuser can be anybody, even what people think of as a respected doctor,” Stevenson said. “It’s another reason why parents need to be so vigilant in who their children interact with, how much access they have to the internet and information that they may be getting online or through social media. ”
East Texas Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Executive Director Karen Holt said having an open and honest conversation with children is one of the best things a parent or caregiver can do. She said it’s important for parents and caregivers to relax and show children they are not uncomfortable talking to them about sex, abuse or other difficult topics.
No secrets
Stevenson said one of their earliest conversations to have is about “private parts.”
“Talk to them about their private parts, that their private parts are special and to respect their private parts as well as other people's private parts,” Stevenson said. “For a very young child, the private parts would be the parts that a bathing suit covers, and it's just as simple as that. Nobody should look at or touch that area and nobody should ask you to look at or touch that area.”
Stevenson said it’s best to teach children the real names of their private parts.
CASA Volunteer Supervisor Michelle Cothron used to investigate claims of abuse with Child Protective Services. Part of her script when talking to young children was to ask them specifically what they call their private parts to better understand what the children are talking about.
Holt said it’s important for children to be taught to trust their instincts when something makes them feel uncomfortable.
“It’s that little tingly feeling inside when it makes you feel uncomfortable or you think something is wrong,” Holt said. “You need to talk about it.”
Children experiencing abuse might receive pressure or threats to keep it a secret. If the abuser is close with the parent or caregiver, it could be more difficult for a child to tell about abuse for fear of upsetting or angering the people they love, Cothron said.
Cothron said she makes it a point to not react emotionally and to keep a steady face when listening to a child talk about abuse.
“It boils down to getting your children to be open and talk about guilt and shame,” Cothron said. “If you're comfortable talking about it, they're comfortable talking about it.”
Most parents are comfortable talking about “stranger danger,” Stevenson said.
“What a lot of parents fail to do, and it's something that I failed to do when my kids were young, is to also tell my children that even somebody they know could potentially hurt them,” she said. “One of the best things that parents can teach their children at any age, is that if anybody makes them feel uncomfortable or does something that makes them feel uncomfortable, tell right away and don't keep secrets.”
According to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, it is important to remind children that they are allowed to say “no” when they are uncomfortable.
“Support your child if they say no, even if it puts you in an uncomfortable position,” RAINN’s tips for parents say. “For example, if your child doesn't want to hug someone at a family gathering, respect their decision to say ‘no’ to this contact.”
Education, internet and social media
Stevenson said there are good books available at libraries to help teach children about sex and their bodies.
“The one thing that I tried to stress more is that, as awkward and as uncomfortable as it might feel for adults to talk about this with their children, it would be far worse for them to have to go to the police and talk to them because now something's happened to their child,” Stevenson said.
The Martin House uses a curriculum called “Play it Safe” for classrooms that is tailored to different grade levels. Stevenson said some parents are still opposed to the curriculum.
“But if we can get parents to change their mindset to it being a safety curriculum, not sex education, then I think we can go in and train many more kids and make sure that from a very young age children understand what's wrong, what's appropriate and what they should do if somebody is trying to hurt them.”
It’s normal for children, especially young children, to be interested in bodies, Stevenson said.
When children are not getting information from their parents, they might start getting information elsewhere and it could be dangerous, Stevenson said.
Children today are exposed to more media and information than when their parents were children.
“Parents, of course, need to monitor social media as prevention but also talk to their kids about social media and the dangers of strangers reaching out,” Hold said.
If a child tells an adult about another child who may be experiencing abuse, there are resources to get help, Stevenson said.
“All adults in the state of Texas are mandated reporters,” Stevenson said. “If a child did come home and shares with their parent that they were concerned about a friend who is possibly being abused or maybe that friend disclosed to their friends that he or she was being abused, that parent is legally obligated to call the abuse hotline, which is 1-800-252-5400, and make that report and get investigators alerted to protect that child's life.”