Churches across Longview echoed sister congregations nationwide Sunday with prayers for victims and survivors of the weekend’s mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
Some local pastors spoke to their flocks about the Christian response to the violence and its causes.
“Not everybody’s going to be on the same page, but we can’t be afraid to talk about it,” the Rev. Kendal Land of First Presbyterian Church of Longview said Monday. “Right now, everybody’s intractable in their positions. Whenever you shut down what we can’t do, you close options of what we can do.”
The death toll from the two weekend shootings — one Saturday morning at a Walmart in El Paso and the other early Sunday morning at a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio — rose to at least 31 on Monday.
Land said the denomination’s regional leadership in Dallas recently designated a pastor as its gun violence prevention minister. According to a CNN story on the appointment of the Rev. Deanna Hollas to that special ministry, her role is to “oversee over 800 local Presbyterian gun violence prevention advocates across the country and work toward making churches more active in preventing gun violence.”
The Rev. Jay Jackson at Longview First United Methodist Church said worshippers at his church observed a moment of silence Sunday for victims of the weekend tragedies and their families.
“We tied it in, in the sermon, around the whole concept that change happens when we allow it in our hearts,” Jackson said. “That’s where our challenges are ongoing. ... We’re allowing people to fall into isolation, and we need to build connections. We need to be looking at the risk in other people’s lives rather than closing our door. When our eyes are open and our hearts are open, we start to be part of the solution rather than just people who talk about the problem.”
Jackson, like other ministers interviewed, did not have any specific actions he’s like to see elected officials take now.
“We’ve got to start building the relationships that control the situation,” he said. “And I think that’s our role, instead of putting it on elected officials.”
Jackson said views on gun control within his congregation run the gamut, so he doesn’t propose legislation from the pulpit.
“It’s a difficult topic,” Jackson said. “Because people are so divided in their response. So, let’s get at the causes rather than the responses. If we don’t get to the causes, start addressing them in healthy, communal ways, we’re not going to get to any solutions. I think, more and more, people feel isolating themselves protects them, and I think that’s what makes us vulnerable.”
The Rev. Lamar Jones of Galilee Baptist Church in Hallsville had advice for elected leaders.
“What I would like to see is our elected officials serve in their capacity with the heart of God, make their decisions based on the heart of God — not make decisions so they can get re-elected,” Jones said. “But right now, we are trying to keep an open membership, where all people feel welcome and know they are welcome.”
Identifying the root causes of gun violence was the focus for the Rev. Jeff Borgwardt at the First Lutheran Church of Longview, where prayers also went up for those harmed this weekend.
“As a community and as a nation, I think we need to take a look at what’s going on,” Borgwardt said. “And if there are root causes to the violence, that needs to be addressed.”
At Mobberly Baptist Church, the Rev. Glynn Stone often preaches against racism.
“This past weekend, our nation was shocked by the news of these horrific shootings,” Stone said in a prepared statement. “Like the Bible says, we weep with those who are weeping. We believe in the power of prayer, and we encourage everyone to pray for healing for those injured, to ask for peace and comfort for those who lost loved ones and to pray for our nation as we wrestle with how to best prevent these tragedies.”
Stone also touched on Jackson’s point about people falling into isolation.
“At Mobberly, we believe that every person, regardless of race, is made in the image of God,” he said. “We don’t care what color of skin you have, what nation you come from or what language you speak; God loves you and wants to have a personal relationship with you.”