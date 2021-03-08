The East Texas Regional Airport in Longview is slated to receive a little more than $1 million in coronavirus relief funds, while other area airports including those in Tyler, Marshall, Gilmer and Gladewater also are on tap for funding.
Under the Federal Aviation Administration's new Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program, Gregg County will receive $1,009,227 in funding for costs related to general operations, personnel, sanitization, janitorial services, combating the spread of virus pathogens at the airport and debt service payments.
"This is an FAA grant. It's the second round of stimulus money. It's a little over a million dollars and we have a lot of uses for it," Airport Director Roy Miller told Gregg County Commissioners on Monday as commissioners unanimously voted to approve an application to receive the funding.
The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act, which was signed into law on Dec. 27, includes nearly $2 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief to eligible U.S. airports and eligible concessions at those airports to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the FAA.
The FAA established the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program to distribute the funds. According to the FAA, it will make grants to all airports that are part of the national airport system. Primary airports, including East Texas Regional Airport and Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, will share $1.75 billion based on the number of annual boardings. Primary airports are those with more than 10,000 annual passenger boardings, according to FAA.
Primary airports will share an additional $200 million, based on boardings, to provide relief from rent to on-airport car rental, airport parking and in-terminal airport concessions. East Texas Regional Airport is slated to receive $5,817 in this relief, which Miller said will be utilized by the car rental service at the airport to help offset "their losses in revenue and help pay their rent."
According to information provided by the FAA, Tyler Regional Pounds Airport is slated to receive $1,020,318 in funding for general operations and $13,065 to assist with car rental, parking and concession services.
Non-primary airports, such as those in Gilmer, Gladewater and Marshall, also are slated to receive funding.
According to the FAA, non-primary airports will share $45 million in total funds that will be distributed based on airport categories of national, regional, local and basic.
Under the program, Fox Stephens Field-Gilmer Municipal Airport and Gladewater Municipal Airport will each receive $13,000 in funding. In Marshall, Harrison County Airport is slated to receive $23,000, according to information from the FAA.