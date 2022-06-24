East Texas Republican leaders celebrated the decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday as Democrats decried the ruling and a group of people in downtown Tyler demonstrated for a woman’s right to choose.
The landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision returned the issue of abortion access to the states, and due to a “trigger law” in Texas, the state will ban all abortions from the moment of fertilizations starting 30 days from the court’s issuance of a judgment, which typically comes about a month or so after the opinion.
Gregg County Republican Party Chairman Brian Bowden referred to the court’s decision as a "historic day for Republicans and pro-life advocates."
Bowden mentioned the state’s trigger law and said he is thankful abortion will be illegal in the state when it goes into effect.
"We've been waiting generations and never thought it would happen in our lifetime,” he said. “It'll definitely be a day in history to remember.”
Smith County Republican Party Chairman David Stein called Roe v. Wade a "bad law" that needed to be reversed. He said Republicans consider the decision a huge win.
“(We’re) supportive of the fact that finally a bad law that went into place is going to be rectified,” he said.
Stein said as a Republican, he believes life begins at conception and believes in protecting that innocent life.
“We don't believe the way that Roe went into law was proper and we support that this decision is reversed,” Stein said.
Stein said the change will underscore personal responsibility for people.
“Strategically people are going to have to take more personal responsibility and we’re all going to have to help folks who are in difficult situations,” he said.
Gregg County’s Democratic Party Chairman Phillip Burns disagreed and said it was wrong for the Supreme Court to reverse a decision regarding women's rights and their right to do what they want with their bodies.
"The Supreme Court needs to follow the rules of the law instead of making their own judgement on it," Burns said. "I believe that's what happened. They made their own judgement, and that happens to be Republicans and they just don't practice what they preach."
LaShun Roy, founder of East Texas group We're in Search of Equality — or WISE — said the decision is disappointing and that supporters of abortion access will continue to fight.
“No matter the outcome, we’re still going to fight for our rights to have a choice,” she said.
Roy started WISE in 2014 at the University of Texas at Tyler. Later, it expanded to be a community organization. In May, WISE organized three pro-choice rallies in Tyler after the court's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was first leaked.
“It's kind of even hard to find the words,” Roy said. “The whole thought that this is even a debate is just so wild.”
Roy said everyone should have autonomy when it comes to their bodies and that the ruling disproportionately affects women in East Texas. She said people who are marginalized, have lower incomes or are minorities will be impacted more than others.
“Roe v. Wade was less than 50 years ago, and it doesn't take that much digging to see as they say that banning abortions will not stop abortions,” Roy said. “People will still have them. It'll be just a lot less safe, a lot less sanitary and unfortunately have deeper repercussions which could ultimately result in someone's death.”
In downtown Tyler, a group of demonstrators gathered Friday afternoon to show continued support for a woman’s right to choose.
“I thought we had taken care of this 50 years ago,” said Nancy Nichols, who has organized women’s marches.
Nichols said the Supreme Court decision is more about power than abortion.
“Women have held the right to decide about family planning for 50 years,” she said. “With that came the freedom to finish school, make career moves and to have a family when we were ready.”
Stripping a woman's right to make decisions about her body is a death sentence for many women, Nichols said, and she and other protesters called on women to talk to elected officials and to vote.
“When women go to the polls, women win,” Nichols said.
State lawmakers representing East Texas, who are all Republican, cheered the court’s decision.
State Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola said the decision affirms the nation's "constitutional foundation of respect for life by finally correcting a decision that has wrongly ruled for almost 50 years."
"I commend the Court for refusing to be bullied and for deciding the outcome based on the rightful application of the law rather than on fealty to a lawless ruling," Hughes said in a statement.
He added that the "historic decision marks the end of a terrible chapter" in history.
Hughes said the state will aim to help expectant mothers and adoptive parents.
"Texas will continue to lead the way in this post-Roe world. In addition to existing benefits to help mothers and children, we have allocated $100 million solely to help expectant mothers and adoptive parents," he said. "The program provides everything from parenting classes to car seats and proves that we can save the life of the unborn child while we love, respect, and support the mother.
State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, did not return a phone call Friday, but posted on his campaign Facebook page, “It’s official! In a 6-3 decision, the US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade!”
State Rep. Matt Schaefer of Tyler said in a statement, “To God be the glory for laws protecting innocent life in the State of Texas!"