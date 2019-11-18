Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston is “in the kid business,” he said. So he wants to help the students of his district any way he can.
Lately, that includes suicide prevention efforts.
Casey Robertson, chief executive officer of Longview Regional Medical Center, said in a written statement the hospital has seen a 67% increase in suicide attempts or thoughts in adolescents in a year.
More specifically, he said between 2018 and 2019, the increase was in patients ages 5 through 24 visiting the emergency department.
“This is an abnormally large increase that caused us to pause and consider what we could do to help reduce this in our community,” he said. “While this is a devastating topic to discuss, refraining from talking about it or trying to understand it can also be just as devastating.”
As a result, the hospital is partnering with the community in an effort to raise awareness and decrease rates of suicide and attempted suicide, Robertson said. The Youth Suicide Prevention Coalition includes Longview Regional, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, Community HealthCore, Longview ISD, Pine Tree ISD, Spring Hill ISD and Hallsville ISD.
Clugston said social media makes it almost impossible for teenagers to get away from drama that is a normal part of teen life.
He said the campaign already has made a video for awareness and to connect with people. The coalition wants people to know what to look for and what some signs of suicide are.
Sometimes, students are not aware their thoughts are harmful or suicidal until they talk to someone, Clugston said.
“They’re young people; emotionally, they’re not always ready to handle everything on their plate,” he said. “That’s one role we have to play as adults. Any time we can partner with other services, it benefits our community.”
At Pine Tree, Clugston said the counselors have a protocol they communicate about on a regular basis when it comes to students with possible suicidal thoughts.
Next year, the district plans to add another counselor who would not have typical campus duties, he said. The counselor would be a licensed professional who would meet with children dealing with emotional or mental health issues on a regular basis. Those meetings could include parents, too.
Hallsville ISD also is working on the coalition to benefit the district, Superintendent Jeff Collum said.
“We are definitely invested in the partnership to help educate our students and public about the suicide prevention measures and resources that are available,” he said. “We appreciate Longview Regional Medical Center for leading the way and are happy to do all that we can to help this campaign.”
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. According to suicidepreventionlifeline.org , some signs a person is at risk of suicide include talking about wanting to die or kill themselves; looking for a way to kill themselves, such as searching online or buying a gun; talking about feeling hopeless; talking about feeling trapped; talking about being a burden; increased use of alcohol or drugs; acting anxious or agitated; sleeping too little or too much; isolating themselves; showing rage or talking about seeking revenge; or extreme mood swings.
“Together, we are presenting a message in the hopes that we, as the Longview community, can take steps to prevent our children from the tragedy of taking their own lives,” Robertson said.