When Sixto Rojas was asked about the first thing he did at Friday's East Texas Special Needs Prom, he started to talk about dancing but was quickly pulled away by friends for a photo. He eventually returned along with his friends, who were curious about his interview.
Sixto attends Gladewater High School and was at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview for the event. The annual prom is hosted by the Upshur County Shared Services Arrangement, which provides special education programs to students.
More than 600 students from 40 East Texas schools came together for the fifth annual prom held by the Upshur County SSA. Kathy Musick, organizer and student services coordinator, said the prom is typically held annually but had to take a two-year break because of COVID-19. Students from the Longview area as well as other schools farther away — such as Hemphill, Lufkin, Waskom, Jacksonville, Bullard and Quitman — were in attendance.
Sixto, 19, was elated at the prospect of being in the newspaper, and his immediate response was a cheerful and drawn out, "Yesssss!"
Since arriving at the prom, he said he had been dancing nonstop and having a good time, adding that "dancing, dancing and more dancing" was on his agenda.
Sixto's date, Kamryn Floyd, 17, said he had asked her to be his date moments before stepping on the bus to head to the event.
"I immediately said yes," Kamryn said excitedly.
Sixto was dressed in a red tie tucked underneath a black vest that was over a white button-up. Kamryn matched him in a black dress and shawl.
Many of the students, like Sixto, came to the prom with a group. He had brought along his teacher, date, sister, cousin and friends. Other attendees decided to fly solo, like Meredith Morgan.
Meredith, 16, is a freshman at Union Grove High School. She had selected a white lace dress with portions of red underneath. It was Meredith's first time attending prom, and she said she thought the event was neat.
"It's pretty cool," Meredith said. She hadn't brought a date, but that didn't stop her from taking to the dance floor. Her favorite part was getting to dance, and she said that if someone asked her to dance, she would accept.
The theme for this year's prom was "The Roaring '20s." Silver, gold and black balloons covered Maude Cobb, and promgoers who dressed to theme were adorned with feathers, headpieces, gloves and more.
"You can look around and see — I am just so amazed at the staff and the kids who have really gotten into it," Musick said.
The prom was separated into several rooms including the dining hall, dance hall, photo booth, sensory room and changing rooms. The sensory room provided a break from the commotion for anyone who was overstimulated, Musick said.
She said she worried that attendance might have been down following COVID-19, but she said the event had turned out "bigger and better" than she expected.