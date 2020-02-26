ORE CITY — Students from 20 schools gathered at Ore City High School on Wednesday to learn how to improve themselves as leaders and thus improve their campuses.
Ore City High School hosted the district Student Council Spring Forum.
Rita Clawson, Ore City High School Student Council adviser, said the forum — a conference for local student councils — offered team-building activities and presentations from student council members on leadership projects.
District superintendent Lynn Heflin said it was a privilege to have so many future leaders of Texas at the school.
"We know many of you are going to be in leadership capacities across this great state," he told the students. "And we are definitely honored to have you on our campus today."
The students heard from a current Texas leader, state Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview.
Dean spoke the students about the importance of student council and the affect the students have on their campuses.
"Your peers, your friends, they look up to you to represent them," he said. "That’s what you do. You’re the liaison between administration, teachers, etc., and the student body."
Dean told the students three qualities allow someone to lead others.
"One, it's people believing in you," he said. "Two, practice what you preach. Three, you work with every member of the body you're a part of."
Dean said nothing is more important to state government officials than making sure students have the tools they need to become leaders.
"It’s a huge responsibility that we have to prepare the next generation to be able to lead our communities, to lead our country," he said. "Here in student council is where you start developing those skills."
Veronica Dominguez, a senior who is the president of the Ore City Student Council, said one important job of student council is to help fellow students engage in politics.
"As we’re getting older, we’re able to vote," said Dominguez, who is 18 and eligible to vote. "We can help lead and get our voice out there. We are actually paying attention and want to get others to vote and care about politics. It’s an important job to do."
Dean told students the nation is divided as the November presidential election gets closer. He said it is a leader's job to unite people in division.
"What leaders do is they work to bring people together," he said. "I strongly encourage you, if you have those leadership ambitions, to follow those."