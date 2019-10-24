Wall Street came to Longview on Thursday morning as students at local high schools competed in the Student Stock Market Challenge by Junior Achievement of East Texas.
Lynne Henderson, president of Junior Achievement of East Texas, said the inaugural event is growing among chapters across the country. Volunteers and teachers worked with students before the event to teach them about trading stocks.
According to its website, Junior Achievement of East Texas provides activity-based learning for area students focused on entrepreneurship, financial literacy and work and college readiness.
The challenge drew 26 teams of high school students from Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, New Diana and Trinity School of Texas.
"The information that the volunteers and teachers taught these students, they can take into the real world," Henderson said. "Junior Achievement’s three pillars are entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy, so this ties into our mission."
The winning team — Trinity's Risky Business — has three sophomores, Whit Dodson, Carson Jennings and Dell Wickersham, and one junior, Alex Ing.
Whit said his dad is a stock broker, so the team had his advice to follow.
"He said to invest in an (initial public offering), so that's what we did," Whit said.
The students were given $1 million and had 60 days to trade stocks, Henderson said. The first round had 80 seconds per day for 30 days, and the second round had a minute per day for the remaining 30 days.
The eventual winners were at the bottom early in the competition, Carson said. But when they saw one stock going up, they invested $300,000 into it and climbed up to the top.
The team ended with $1.4 million.
Alex and Whit both said they want to work in the stock market one day, and the team is part of a club that meets after school, during which they prepared for the event.
Junior Achievement also hosted a similar adult event for its sponsors Thursday night.