Hayley Jasper sat with her friends in the Hawkins High School gym, watching a video of U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert announcing the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
“When the video went up, it was 13 minutes long, and my anxiety was through the roof,” said Jasper, 17. Her graphite drawing titled “Diamond Days” was in the contest, and she had been told she was in the top seven.
“I thought I would probably get honorable mention like last year,” Jasper said. The honorable mention names were called, then third and second places, but still nothing.
“This could either be really good or really bad,” Jasper said this past week.
It was really good.
Jasper’s was the last name called in the contest that was open to high school students in Gohmert’s 1st Congressional District. Her first-place drawing now will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building for the next year.
“We all screamed” when her name was called, Jasper said. “One of my friends actually caught it on video.”
Jasper’s art teacher, Gertrude “Trudy” Atteberry, selected her drawing as one of two from the school entered in the competition. It was Jasper’s second time entering the contest.
“It’s really fun, and meeting Louie Gohmert was cool,” Jasper said. The best part of the competition was receiving college-level critiques, she said.
“For me, it’s a learning experience,” Jasper said. “I love learning about techniques and styles.”
The graphite on paper drawing shows four baseball players standing close together with another figure in the background. It was drawn from a photograph of her brother, Casey Jasper, and his Hawkins High School baseball team a few years ago.
“I know all those boys,” Jasper said. “We’re really good friends.”
Her brother left East Texas recently to join the Navy.
“I wanted to do something, a piece about him,” Jasper said, adding that she has created art pieces for her other siblings. “My older brother was in the U.S. Air Force, and I’ve done a piece about him.”
Since baseball is a big deal in Hawkins, Jasper said, she wanted to create a piece that showcased her hometown.
“I grew up with them and their families,” Jasper said of the other players in the drawing. “I wanted to symbolize the family unity small towns can create. And sports isn’t the only thing that can create a family unity. I’ve found family in art and theater and extra curricular activities.”
Jasper said she likes the control she has using graphite on paper and the details she can add. The graphite is also easier to blur for shading and the appearance of “in focus” and “out of focus” areas.
“Graphite is very fun, one of my favorite mediums and the biggest reason is that it gives the sense of the past,” Jasper said. “It gives off the memory ... the day they were on the baseball diamond.”
Jasper spent more than a month working on the piece over the summer. She added that the feeling of memory and closeness that the drawing has is important now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jasper said she contracted the coronavirus a few weeks ago along with other family members.
“We crave that closeness, but we can’t have it right now,” she said. She added that the pandemic has felt personal for her family since her mom is a nurse.
Jasper said her brother has seen the “Diamond Days” drawing and likes it.
“I’m thinking about giving it to him,” Jasper said, with a chuckle. “After the Capitol, of course.”
The high school senior said she still is deciding what she would like to do after school, between going into the medical field like her mother or possibly going into a career in art with the aim to become an art professor. The field of criminal forensics also interests her.
For now, she hopes to visit Washington, D.C., again since she has not been since the summer before her freshman year of high school.
The success she had in the recent competition caused her to look back on her journey as an artist.
“My journey through art has been a long one. I mean, I got into art after I was adopted by my stepdad,” Jasper said. “I didn’t have a great relationship with my birth dad and after I got adopted. I reinvented myself.”
Jasper said she went through some dark times before her adoption but found a renewed faith and hope.
Her message to other students and young artists is simple: don’t give up.
“Look through the tunnel and find that speck of light,” Jasper said. “I have learned that God never fails. Turn to Him and he will lead you through your dark times.”