LINDEN — Along with sunshine and warmth, spring's arrival brings wildflowers to dot the landscape along the fields and roadways of Northeast Texas.
Annually, Wildflower Trails of Texas in Linden, Avinger and Hughes Springs celebrates the floral beauty that now blooms.
Linden's celebration continues this morning with the Wildflower Trails 5K.
"All day (today), we're also going to have the quilt show, the car show and the art show going on, along with the food and craft fair," said Jessica Rymel, coordinator for the Linden portion of Wildflower Trails.
A scavenger hunt starts at 9:30 a.m., followed by a horseshoe tournament at 10 a.m.
"There's going to be 15 riddles that people have to solve and send in photographic evidence. Basically, whoever solves the riddle first is going to win $250 cash. And that's open to anybody who wishes to participate. It should be a fun time," Rymel said.
Yogoman and Bongo Jac get live music rolling again starting at 11 a.m. More live music includes DJ 903 at 4 p.m., Colt Williams Band at 6:30 p.m. and Heather Linn and the Deacons at 8 p.m.
A crawfish boil starts at 11 a.m. at County Seat Country Cooking Cafe.
"It's their first annual, so hopefully it will be a tradition that continues," Rymel said.
This year's parade, which honors health care workers, begins at 2 p.m. today.
One trailer will feature any local health care worker who want to ride along. "Just so we can kind of say thank you for everything they did for us in 2020," Rymel said.
The festival will happen rain or shine, continuing a tradition that started in the early 1970s, beginning as a small road trip destination where people drive between towns and see wildflowers along the side of the road, she said.
"We're going to have lots of events, lots of activities, lots of shopping, hopefully lots of fun," Rymel said, noting that each town has worked hard to bring Wildflower Trails back after being canceled in 2020.
"Each town offers something a little bit different," Rymel said, noting Avinger will have both a petting zoo and a fishing hole.
For information, check out the Wildflower Trails of Texas - Linden page on Facebook.