Red and blue flags, signs, streamers, decorated trucks and a President Donald Trump look-alike could be seen Sunday along the side of Loop 281 and in the Longview High School parking lot.
Supporters of the president gathered for what they called a "patriot rally” and later a parade to show their support for Trump following the election.
“We must let people know that patriots demand a fair election and that on November 3, 2020, Americans elected Donald Trump,” the event announcement said. “Patriots, we must rally the troops and lift the spirits of our brothers and sisters.”
Attendees at Sunday's event voiced concerns that Democrat Joe Biden's victory was unfair and inaccurate.
“We don't feel like we got a fair and just election,” said event organizer Jennifer Smith of Longview. “I think that anybody here would be willing to concede if we thought the election was fair."
Biden was announced the winner Saturday, following days of counting ballots in several states. The Trump campaign and the president have alleged widespread voter fraud.
“We want to stand up for the man who's been standing up for us,” Smith said. “We want to encourage other Trump supporters not to be so down based on what they see and what they hear in the mainstream media. And not to be discouraged because we think that this is going to go our way and once it goes through the court system.”
Up by the main road, passers-by could see a man dressed as Trump, wearing a wig and blue jacket.
Alec Gunn said he wanted to make people laugh.
“I think with all the negativity in the world that people need to laugh a little bit,” Gunn said. “I support Donald Trump.”
He later walked through the lot and greeted supporters with his best Trump impression, stating that he loves Texas and its people.
Some vehicles driving by honked horns and revved engines at the attendees standing along the side of Loop 281. Flags reading “MAGA Country,” “Women for Trump” and “Trump Train” could be seen as well as signs to “honk for Trump” and “Stop the steal.”
“It’s God bringing everybody together, like, I just set this up two days ago and there are going to be hundreds of people here,” Smith said. “People want to see unity.”
More than 100 decorated vehicles took part in the Trump parade.
“I love my country and I love my president,” said Ermine Schufeldt of Longview.
Schufeldt walked through the parking lot, talking with other supporters. She said she attended the rally to help protect “the greatest country in the world.”
“He is the best president we have ever had and he’s for all people,” she said. “He’s trying to protect religions, that’s what’s so crazy. He’s trying to protect all people of different faiths and that’s so important.”
Schufeldt said she is trusting God with the outcome of the election.
“I’m trying to protect people that don't even realize that we're standing up for their freedom that they're trying to take away,” she said. “I’m holding out for hope.”
Not all who drove through the parking lot supported Trump. One vehicle drove through with a Black Lives Matter flag, and two trucks spun donuts in the parking lot next to the main staging area.
One woman waving a pro-Trump flag by the road was Yami Palomino-Stovall of Tyler, who emigrated from Cuba in the 1980s.
She said she came out “to actually support anti-socialism, anti-communism, anti dictatorships and fight for our freedom as Americans, because you don't know what you have until you lose it, and they've never had a taste of it before. I have.”
Given her experience living in Cuba under Fidel Castro, she said she feels strongly about making sure communism never becomes a reality in the United States.
“Once you lose your freedom, you lose it completely,” Palomino-Stovall said. “You let dictators come into the U.S. There will be nothing. There will be no Republican, there will be no Democrat because there will be no freedom.”
She said she wants a legal and fair election.
“If we need a recount, then we do a recount,” Palomino-Stovall said. “If Biden would have won or would win legitimately, we would all be supportive — absolutely in support of it because that’s the just thing to do, at least speaking for myself.”