TYLER — If Northeast Texas water planners agreed with their counterparts from Dallas-Fort Worth on anything Monday, it was that they should meet again.
Several issues of contention arose at the first joint meeting of subcommittees for Region C (Dallas-Fort Worth) and Region D (Northeast Texas) at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler, but three hours of talks yielded no avenue for compromise.
No issue sparked more debate than mitigation — specifically, how much East Texas lands might be subject to mitigation if Region C gets more water resources to meet its fast-growing needs.
Region C wants construction of the Marvin Nichols Reservoir — which was put on hold indefinitely by a signed agreement in 2015 — and expansion of Wright Patman Lake to be included in the 2021 State Water Plan.
Wright Patman Lake was formed as the Texarkana Reservoir in the early ‘50s on the Sulphur River in Bowie and Cass counties, and plans called for the Marvin Nichols Reservoir to be built on the Sulphur River north of Mount Pleasant.
Region D representatives such as David Nabors, a Lamar County rancher, fear the potential tens of thousands of acres in timberland, livestock grazing and other agricultural uses that could be lost as well as the environmental impacts from Marvin Nichols.
“It’s definitely uncertain to the people that live here,” Nabors said. “The people that are not sitting here today because they’ve got to work are scared to death of it.”
Texas Water Development Board staff suggested that both regions form subcommittees to meet and possibly come to consensus on their conflicting issues before January, when each region must form draft regional water plans for the 2021 state plan.
Region C and D formed subcommittees four years ago when they also stalemated on water planning issues. That led to a compromise on several issues, including that the Wright Patman expansion was left out of the current water plan and that no permit applications would take place for Marvin Nichols.
Nabors and Region D colleague Kelly Mitchell suggested that the subcommittees gather numbers on how much land would have to be mitigated to impound Marvin Nichols or inundate another 14,372 acres to expand Wright Patman.
Region C leaders replied that it would be impossible without starting the permitting process for those reservoirs.
Region C Subcommittee Chairman and Trinity River Authority General Manager Kevin Ward said after the meeting that he thinks everyone on both planning groups can agree that the permitting process has to be in place, and that a mitigation plan approved by the U.S. Corps of Engineers and signed off by the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and Texas Parks and Wildlife must be attained before they can study mitigation parcel by parcel.
“We all know that,” Ward said. “The question is, can we from a point of agreement with water planning, agree that — absent that, if these conditions are met — we’re going to leave it in the water plan and preserve the sites for the future for this region and for the rest of the state?”
As it stands, Region D likely won’t agree to anything that moves toward impounding more East Texas land, Region D Chairman Jim Thompson said.
“I think from a lot of people in the Region D area, the whole thing about starting the permitting process and so forth, is it’s too early to do that because we don’t know what those impacts are,” Thompson said. “Nobody has definitively explained to our group how much impact it has.”
Region C’s desire for future water sources won’t be quenched until it finds a way to meet population growth estimated to grow 90% over the next 50 years to more than 14 million people, consultants said Monday.
Region D has numbers that say impounding more reservoir surface water and placing more land into mitigation would have “a dramatic impact and have devastating impacts on our area,” Thompson added, “so I don’t see any benefit on us agreeing at this point from a Region D perspective to proceed with permitting when those impacts could be so devastating.”
So far, all that the two subcommittees agreed to Monday was to meet again in Tyler sometime in early December — this time with a meeting facilitator picked by the Texas Water Development Board.
“I’m encouraged that we started off with a discussion that if we can get to an agreement that would be a good thing,” Ward said. “That’s the most encouraging thing, is that we’re meeting again, and that when we started off in the discussions, we got right into some of the meat of what the issues are for the area.”