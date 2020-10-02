East Texas veterans groups want to better network with nonprofit organizations to make sure no vet goes without needed assistance.
“There’s so many organizations trying to help vets, and we need to come together to better help them,” said Army veteran Jay Wichlacz, 40. “One team, one fight.”
Wichlacz, who is involved with the East Texas Veterans Alliance based in Tyler, hopes this will be the first of many quarterly gatherings to network with other groups.
A meeting is set 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the VFW post, 401 Ambassador Row in Longview. Lunch will be served.
VFW Post 4002 Commander Robert Wallace met with Wichlacz and others in September to come up with the idea.
“We don’t want to drop a veteran,” Wichlacz said. “Whenever they need help, we want to make sure that if one organization can’t help, we can get them to someone who can.”
The goal is to make sure no veteran is left behind or forgotten. Wallace and Wichlacz call it a networking event.
“No organization can help every single veteran,” Wichlacz said. “We’ll get the info for these groups out there and what they do.”
The VA will send an outreach coordinator to the meeting, and there will be a guest speaker who has not been announced.
Wichlacz, originally from Wisconsin and who lives in Upshur County, served in the Army for 14 years and left with the rank of staff sergeant. He had five combat deployments in the Middle East and went back to Afghanistan for five to six years as a contractor.
After returning to the U.S., he moved to Texas for a job.
“I’m back, and it’s time for me to give back,” he said. “Time to change the world and help my brothers and sisters.”
Another goal is to help these organizations to evolve and recruit younger veterans.
“This is the new generation of veterans,” Wichlacz said. “I look up to my older vets, and they’re dying off. We’re asking questions like, ‘How do we continue to help and how do we evolve?’ ”
Ken Hansen, 55, who is also involved in planning the networking event, works as a veterans peer navigator in the mental health division at Community Healthcore as part of the East Texas Veterans Resource Center.
“I’m on the road all day long,” he said. “I talk to vets to check on them, see how we can help them.”
Hansen served in the Army for 23 years, leaving at a rank of sergeant first class.
“For years after I retired, I was looking for purpose in life,” he said.
He said he worked many jobs but was having trouble finding the right fit. He met Wichlacz at a veterans grange sale event with the East Texas Veterans Alliance and knew that he wanted to get involved.
“This job is a dream come true,” Hansen said.
As the three men stood Thursday by a large flag on the wall of the renovated VFW Post 4002 in Longview, they talked about concern over younger veterans not having an organization to help them or having the camaraderie of being around men and women who understand their experiences.
“We need to bring in the younger veterans because they’re the ones who are going to have to keep this thing going,” Wallace said. “The average age of this post is about 70 years old. We have about 287 members, and not all of them can make it out to the post.”
Wallace added that younger veteran involvement is crucial because these organizations need their ideas and their help to serve.
“I want to let veterans know that though you may not think you need an organization or that you need help, you might be able to help somebody else,” Hansen said.
All three of the veterans have a passion for helping other vets. They find that many struggle silently and alone with homelessness, addiction, mental health and other problems.
“We can do more, and there’s endless possibilities of what we can do together,” Wichlacz said. “We cannot do it by ourselves.”