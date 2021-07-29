Witches, wizards and even Muggles are invited to celebrate Harry Potter's birthday Saturday by participating in a Marauder's Map Challenge at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
Leading up to its "The Magic of Harry Potter" concert on Aug. 14, the Longview Symphony is partnering with a variety of community organizations and businesses to bring a little bit of magic to East Texas. That includes this weekend's Marauder's Map Challenge in which attendees will have the opportunity to be sorted into houses, find their patronus, obtain a wand, and search for hidden horcruxes while meeting iconic Harry Potter characters (some good and some who must not be named).
"One thing we’re really excited about is the collaboration with so many of our friends in the Cultural Arts District and the community. We have partnered with several groups, especially the Arboretum, for this event," said Niki Groce, executive director of the Longview Symphony. "For people who are patrons or those who are experiencing our organizations for the first time, this is a wonderful opportunity to come out and learn about our upcoming programming. Hopefully, we'll gain some new members for the Arboretum. This is just a wonderful community experience for outreach."
Pilar McLemore, education outreach coordinator for the symphony, said the free community event is made possible through grants and sponsorships. The City of Longview provided the symphony with a grant through its Cultural Arts Advisory Commission and the organization also received a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts. Additionally, Longview Cablelynx is serving as an event sponsor.
The magical festivities are set from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the arboretum. Attendees are asked to park in the Maude Cobb parking lot and enter the arboretum from there.
The come-and-go event, which is timed to Harry Potter's July 31 birthday, is free to attend. Guests of all ages are invited to dress up in costume as their favorite Harry Potter character. Activities and clues throughout the scavenger hunt will be tailored to the age of the participant with more difficult clues being given to older participants.
When guests arrive, they will have an opportunity first to obtain a wand then be sorted into their Hogwarts house by the famous Sorting Hat. Following the sorting ceremony, witches and wizards will each be given a Marauder's Map. Once they solemnly swear they are up to no good, the Marauder's Map will lead them all throughout the arboretum as they search for clues to the hidden horcruxes.
Along their journey, participants will encounter good and not-so-good characters from the beloved books. Characters will provide clues about the locations of the horcruxes. As guests search for the horcruxes, they'll submit their Marauder's Map to the Minister of Magic who will check their answers at the end of their journey.
Other activities include a Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Bean Challenge in which attendees will be given Bertie Bott's beans and asked to guess the flavor. Dumbledore's Army Training will include listening to Professor Trelawney's terrible predictions. There will also be a count the owls challenge as attendees count owls hidden all throughout the arboretum.
Edible Arts and Red Bus Cupcakes will be on hand with magical themed foods. Edible Arts is transforming its mobile truck into the Edible Dark Arts Cafe, featuring chocolate frogs, butter beer sweet, golden snitches and a variety of other treats. Red Bus Cupcakes will become the Red Knight Bus Cupcakes as it also offers themed desserts.
The Longview String Quartet will play Harry Potter music in the arboretum's gazebo and HealthCare Express is sponsoring a hydration and sanitation station to keep attendees hydrated and well during their visit.