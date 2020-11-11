An East Texas veteran who survived being shot down over the Adriatic Sea during World War II marked his 100th birthday days before Veterans Day.
Ervin Clower of the Lake Devernia community, between White Oak and Gladewater, celebrated a century Monday.
“I wouldn’t add anything to it or take anything from it,” he said Friday as he joked and told stories about his military service in the company of his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.
“I don’t have one,” Clower said when asked about his secret for a long life. “Going to bed at night and getting up in the morning!”
Long life seems to run in his family, as Clower's father lived past 100 and his mother passed away just shy of the century mark, he said. He grew up in Paducah in the Texas Panhandle and eventually moved to East Texas.
Clower enlisted in the Army not long after his brother and was assigned to the U.S. Army Air Forces, the predecessor to the U.S. Air Force. He was trained to work on B-25s but was later assigned to a Consolidated B-24 Liberator and worked his way up to technical sergeant, an Army rank later replaced by sergeant first class.
“I was assigned as a flight engineer on a mission to Ploiești, Romania,” Clower said.
The plane dropped its bombs over Ploiești on Aug. 17, 1944, but it took on heavy fire and was hit, causing a gas leak that took out one of the engines.
Clower was able to stop the gas leak, and the bomber "limped" along on three engines.
The pilot was able to keep the bomber in the air over the former Yugoslavia and made it to the Adriatic Sea before the crew was forced to bail out.
Clower survived for 24 hours in the water before he was rescued by fishermen near Bari, Italy.
There were 13 crew members on the bomber. Three, including Clower and the pilot, survived and were rescued.
“I used my pants, tied knots in the legs and filled it with air,” Clower said. “It did keep me afloat in the Adriatic.”
“Who would think to do that? Who would think to blow up your pants?” said his daughter-in-law, Nicky Clower.
“The next day, after spending the night keeping my pants full of air or at least my head out of the water so I can breathe,” Clower said. “The next morning, Italian fishermen were fishing across the Adriatic and they picked me up and put me on a fishing boat.
“I got a free ride with the Italians back to Italy,” he said, chuckling.
Clower's story was documented in a newsletter called Ad-Lib published by The 451st Bombardment Group.
“I kept in touch with the family of the fisherman who rescued me,” Clower said. “I corresponded with them after the war and I sent them a care package.”
He later was awarded a Purple Heart, Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross. The family keeps a display frame decorated with Clower’s medals and a photo of him receiving a medal.
“I guess they considered swimming in the Adriatic at that time deserves something,” Clower said with a laugh.
He ended up serving as a driver for an Army chaplain in Italy.
Clower took many pictures during his time overseas and later wrote a memoir about his time in the war up through his later life.
When he returned home, he attended Texas Christian University and graduated in 30 months while working and going to school full time.
He eventually moved to Amarillo and worked as a geologist with a natural gas pipeline.
“He was the geologist on what, at the time, was the deepest well ever drilled,” Dan Clower said. “He had a good career as a geologist.”
Clower moved to a home on Lake Devernia with his family and retired in the 1980s.
He has remained active throughout his life through woodworking, fixing up homes and other activities. He also walks about 2 miles each day, his family said.
“No smokin’, no drinkin’, no cursin’,” Nicky Clower said, laughing and referring to Clower’s advice.
Clower is a father to three, a grandfather and a great-grandfather.
“I didn’t have any kids but I had several children,” he said, joking. “I feel I’ve had a good family.”