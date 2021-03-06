When the 83rd East Texas Yamboree in Gilmer was canceled this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community remained hopeful the Queen’s Race and Coronation could somehow still happen.
After rescheduling the coronation and only having to cancel again later, the decision was finally made to move forward with the gala affair, which takes place this weekend with the crowning of Yamboree Queen Carleigh Judd, a senior at Union Grove High School.
Kyle Bowden, Yamboree president, said canceling the Yamboree and queen’s events was a difficult decision.
“When you look back at the history of the Yamboree, which started in 1935, the only other time it has ever been canceled was during World War II,” Bowden said.
The Yam Queen is chosen annually based on which of seven young women representing seven Upshur County civic organizations raises the most money on behalf of the East Texas Yamboree during the two-week queen’s race.
“The city of Gilmer has a lot of small businesses that are hurting from the pandemic, so that makes it a little harder for them to donate,” Judd said.
However, the young ladies vying to be named queen still raised a record $441,950.
Judd’s mother, Carrie Judd, said even during a pandemic, local businesses showed their support.
“The local businesses that support this event year end and year out have all been affected by the pandemic,” she said. “But they were still willing to give for a cause that is really important to Upshur County, not only for financial reasons, but also just because it’s an important tradition for these people. They all stepped up and went above and beyond to make that happen this year.”
Carleigh Judd said the process was long and arduous but worth it once they found out the event was back on after being canceled twice.
“After a long two weeks of fundraising and collecting all our money, it was very nerve-racking,” she said. “But once I found out (the event was still happening), it was such a relief, and I was so honored and excited. It’s something that not many people get to experience.”
Bowden said the safety of the candidates and the community was the main concern when making the decision to cancel Yamboree events.
“We just felt there was no way to safely have it,” he said. “The Yamboree draws in 100,000 people to Upshur County. So, there was no safe way to do that.”
For Carleigh Judd, moving forward with the queen’s race and coronation was especially important because she had dreamed of running for Yam Queen since she was 8 years old. The thought of the event being canceled during her senior year in high school was disheartening.
“At first it got canceled, but when it was back on, we had to wear a mask the whole time,” Judd said. “The social distancing and people not allowing solicitors in their office kind of made it difficult for us this year.”
Karen Holyfield, co-chair of the queen’s race, said it was disheartening when the queen’s race and coronation were canceled.
“You have to be a senior in high school, and once those girls graduate, they can’t have that Yamboree experience,” she said. “So, it was very hard to have to come back and tell them we don’t think we’re going to do it.”
However, Holyfield said the Yamboree board was determined for the young ladies to have an opportunity to experience the event.
“The city manager reopened the civic center at the end of February for rehearsals and for the upcoming coronation,” Holyfield said. “It’s going to be a scaled-back version of what they normally would do, but I’m just excited that they’re going to get to do it.”
Holyfield said the Yamboree, overall, is more than just a festival.
“For most people in Gilmer, the Yamboree is a homecoming and a time to celebrate. The whole world was shut down and the whole world has just been engulfed in this pandemic, and it seemed like so many things were taken away,” she said. “So, even though this is a small thing for most people, it gives us hope. And we’re excited. We love to see our queen and our princess and all of our ladies in waiting and our visiting duchesses.”
Bowden said as far as this weekend’s event, they are being as safe as possible, following social distancing guidelines.
“We’re really trying to do everything as safely as we can, to allow them to have at least part of the Yamboree experience,” he said. “They didn’t get the full Yamboree experience, but we wanted them to at least get part of it.”
The road to becoming the 83rd Yamboree Queen, especially during a pandemic, has taught Carleigh Judd a valuable lesson.
“Don’t stop until you reach that goal and work as hard as you can at whatever you do,” she said. “As long as you work hard enough, you’ll get there.”