Representatives of banks, schools, hospitals, nonprofit organizations and more battled it out Wednesday in the East Texas Literacy Council BEE for Literacy Spelling Bee. In the end, a team from Eastman Chemical Co. engineered a way to the top.
The annual spelling bee was cancelled this past year because of the pandemic. It raises funds for the literacy council, which provides services to adults across Gregg County.
The last two remaining teams in Wednesday's bee, which was moved this year to The Reserve event center in Longview, were from Eastman. The final showdown between the team of Kathy Adams and Amanda Robinson and the team of Rachel Crittenden and James Wayt went six rounds before entering final elimination after no winner emerged.
Only one speller is able to compete in final elimination, and spellers Adams and Wayt could not confer with their teammates.
Eventually, judges decided to go back to easier words on the list, resulting in Adams correctly spelling "contraction."
Adams, who handles computer-based training and recreation at Eastman, said it was her and Robinson's first time competing in the spelling bee.
"I wasn’t so nervous up until walking in, and then the nervousness hit and then getting actually up on the risers and seeing all the people up there and realizing there were a lot of eyes watching and trying to remember the words and the spellings," she said. "I was just happy we didn’t get the flamingo trophy."
The flamingo trophy goes to the team that is eliminated first, which this year went to the Christus Good Shepherd Health System team of Jennifer Ware and Jim Gaton.
Robinson is a trainer in Eastman's quality assurance lab, and she said she suggested Adams to represent the company because she knew she is a great speller.
"Since the last two teams were both Eastman, I think it took a lot of pressure off because it was like, 'Well, either way we go back and we’re champions,' " she said.
Sponsoring fundraisers like the spelling bee are a way Eastman can help the community, Robinson said.
"There’s so much we can do that we don’t realize that we can do, and sponsorship is one of those things," she said. "With Eastman sponsoring, and actually being able to have an event after COVID, I think it helps boost the morale, and it does help spread information to the community."
Adams wants to see the organization get more attention.
"It’s a great organization. I’m hoping that this will get the word out to even more of the community to be able to not just sponsor but be involved in and contribute to the literacy council," she said.