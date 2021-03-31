A $125,000 grant from Eastman Foundation will help sustain Longview's COVID-19 vaccine hub being hosted by Christus Good Shepherd Health System.
“We are completely humbled by Eastman’s generosity,” said Todd Hancock, president and CEO of Christus Good Shepherd Health System. “Establishing our vaccine hub was an enormous step forward in the fight against COVID-19 and along our community’s return to normal life. Eastman Foundation’s support will go a long way to continuing the important work of the Vaccine Hub Clinic and our goal to vaccinate as many East Texans as quickly and safely as possible.”
The state designed the Longview Fairgrounds as a vaccine hub in January as a partnership between Christus Good Shepherd Health System, Gregg County and the city of Longview. Since opening Jan. 30, the free weekly clinic has administered more than 45,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Hancock said. He added that officials expect the vaccine hub expect to continue receiving regular, weekly vaccine allocations from the state for the foreseeable future.
In partnership with Christus and the city, Gregg County provided $250,000 in funding to help bring the vaccine hub to fruition. While Hancock said the county's contribution has been monumental, that money has been spent and the grant from Eastman Foundation "came along at just the right time."
"We’ve been doing this since Jan. 30 and the county was gracious enough to offer up $250,000, but it’s been a big commitment from us to offer this free," Hancock said. "This donation couldn’t come along at a better time. We are in desperate need of donations like this to keep this going."
Hancock detailed that it has been an "expensive endeavor" to offer the free weekly clinic since Jan. 30. Since the beginning of the year, he said, Christus Good Shepherd Health System has spent about $350,000 on the clinic.
Those costs are largely due to personnel, Hancock explained. The vaccine hub is divided into three areas. In a first area, attendees visit one of a few dozen tables - each manned by staff - to register for the clinic. Then, they visit a second area where the visit one of about two dozen tables to receive a vaccine; each of those tables is manned by a person who operates a computer to note the vaccine process and a trained professional (typically Longview Fire paramedics) who administers the vaccines. Then, attendees visit the final area where a small team of staff watches and attendees sit in observation for 15-30 minutes to make sure they do not have a reaction to the vaccine.
All of those staff are serving voluntarily, meaning that Christus isn't mandating that they work. But they are being paid to serve their time, and that time largely takes place on weekends as that is when the clinic typically operates, Hancock said. This week the clinic is operated on Wednesday and Thursday because of the upcoming Easter holiday.
Andrew Coggins, site manager for Eastman's Longview operations, said the company was "excited" to make a significant contribution to the community. A check passing ceremony Wednesday included a large check with a memo line that said the money was "for East Texas citizens."
"The vaccine hub is a huge benefit to our community here," Coggins said. "This contribution is really to help them continue with the good work they have already started."
The grant Wednesday was part of a larger $1 million commitment by Eastman Foundation to provide funding this year to human and social service organizations in Eastman's site communities. The grants are aimed at providing COVID relief funds to communities.
Coggins said the Wednesday grant in Longview was the first donation made as part of this commitment. Eastman chose the Christus vaccine hub for its contribution, Coggins explained, because of the relationship Eastman has with the community here. Longview is the second largest facility that Eastman has globally and Eastman employs more than 1,500 workers at its Longview facility, he said.
The Christus vaccine hub has not only been a benefit to the overall community, it also has impacted Eastman employees here on a personal level, Coggins said, as many employees have received vaccines through the hub and more will likely follow in coming weeks.
"The Christus vaccine hub is a tremendous local resource for our community and our employees," he said. "Eastman takes great pride in actively supporting our surrounding communities and many of our employees are committed volunteers in local organizations to give back to the area where we live and work. We are proud to be part of the solution as we continue to fight COVID-19 in East Texas.”