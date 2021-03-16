Eastman’s Longview site will test the newly installed emergency siren system today, the City of Longview announced.
The company will conduct a series of tests of its new system beginning at about 9 a.m.
During this time, there will be a series of siren tests to ensure that the system is fully operational. Sounds from the testing will vary and will include at least nine different tests throughout the day.
Longview Police Department, Longview Fire Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department have been notified.
From staff reports